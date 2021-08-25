Five women on a famous Afghan robotic team arrive in Mexico.





Five young women who are part of a famous Afghan robotic team, which had been a symbol of opportunity for women and girls in post-Taliban Afghanistan, have arrived in Mexico as part of the first group of evacuees to land there. They will be received with great love by the people of Mexico, said Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s foreign minister, at a press conference at Mexico City’s international airport late Tuesday. They are the bearers of a dream: to show that we can have an egalitarian, fraternal and gender-equal world. Mr Ebrard has led Mexico’s efforts to evacuate people from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control this month, halting a usually lengthy immigration process to provide immediate protection. A group of Afghans who worked for The New York Times, along with their families, also arrived safely in Mexico on Wednesday.

Images shared by the Foreign Ministry showed the group including the robotics team arriving aboard a Lufthansa aircraft and being greeted by Mexican officials. Some of the young women, all wearing masks due to the pandemic, put their hands on their hearts and shook their heads as they descended.

An unnamed Mexico-based institution has provided accommodation, food and basic services for young women. according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry. The other team members had fled to Qatar earlier in the week and some remained in Afghanistan, according to a statement issued by the team founder, Afghan tech entrepreneur Roya Mahboob. Ms Mahboob said those left behind faced a troubling future under the Taliban, who banned education for girls when the group last ruled the country. The young women were part of a robotics team that gained international attention in 2017 when they were denied visas to the United States for a competition in Washington.

Members of Congress signed a petition and President Donald J. Trump intervened to obtain travel documents for them on humanitarian grounds. After returning to Afghanistan, they were hailed as icons of progress, although some accused them of dressing modestly while abroad and said they had compromised their prospects for marriage.

