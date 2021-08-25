Police take the body of former athlete Jr. Pan Am Games from Lake Ontario, says family

The family of a 24-year-old man from Ottawa who represented Canada at the 2015 Pan American Junior Games said police had found his body from Lake Ontario.

Steve Nkusi’s sister, Sandrine Mugeni, told CBC Hamilton in a telephone interview Wednesday morning that his body was found Tuesday.

Mugeni said the family had hoped police would find him soon.

“We are grateful for that,” Mugeni said, weeping.

The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says it found a body in Lake Ontario but has not confirmed its identity.

RCMP boats searched Sunset Beach on Monday for a missing man. Nkuz’s family had been waiting for answers since he disappeared on Saturday. (Bobby Hristova / CBC)

The NRPS said the body was discovered about four miles east of the Welland Canal and about 500 feet offshore after responding to a 911 call from a boat that saw it around 1:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

“The identity of the body found by our sailor cannot be positively identified by our detectives and forensic doctor,” Const.Philip Gavin said in an email Wednesday.

“The forensic doctor who participated in the body was sent to the Center for Forensic Science (CFS) in Toronto for a post-mortem and positive identification. We are awaiting official results from the CFS.”

A press release from the police says the investigation is ongoing.

Nkusi’s family said he disappeared Saturday at Sunset Beach in St. Louis. Catharines, Ont., While swimming during a friend’s birthday party.

By Monday, family members from across Canada were on the beach, watching and comforting each other as police boats scanned the waters.

Niagara Police said emergency crews responded to initial reports Saturday, including uniformed police, the NRPS Naval Unit, St. Catharine Fire, Trenton Search and Rescue, and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Search efforts also included sonar, underwater and diving cameras, as well as coastal and open water research.

Nkusi represented Canada in the high jump at the 2015 Pan American Junior Games. (Presented by Sandrine Mugeni)

Nkusi was born in Kigali, Rwanda and grew up in the Orlans area of ​​Ottawa, his family said. He was a University of Ottawa student with a degree in finance who worked for the federal government while in school.

He represented the top jumper from Canada at the 2015 American Junior Pan Games and also recently started modeling.

His family said Nkusi had plans to go to Rwanda to support his parents’ hotel and do charity work, such as building houses.

His cousin, Win Kayitare, had previously said that “knowing Stevewas loved him”.

