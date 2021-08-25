National Guard Members Arrive at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that he was placing 105 members of the National Guard in more than a dozen hospitals across the state, including eight members who arrived Wednesday at the Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

As of Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there were 13,491 patients in Georgia hospitals, or 87.3% of capacity, and 2,758 they were in intensive care beds, or 90% of capacity. Region J, which includes Georgia’s coastal counties, had 892 patients out of 969 total beds, which is 92.05% of capacity.

At the South East Georgia Health System in Brunswick, there were 135 patients with COVID-19, 48 of whom were in critical care units as of Wednesday. Fourteen of those receiving treatment were vaccinated.

Ad

Right now we are having an unprecedented increase in COVID in our community, and our staff is taxed in terms of caring for the record number of patients we have had, said Ryan Kerr, corporate councilor with the Southeast Georgia Health System. But we also had a number of staff, like any employer, who are out due to their COVID infections.

A doctor describes the conditions under which they are treated as a war zone. The National Guard will assist the hospital with the increase in COVID in the coming months. However, Southeast Georgia Health System medical chief Alan Brown said they want them to have more National Guard members because they are short-lived.

Our ER times, or waiting times, are extraordinary, perhaps the highest I have ever seen, and it hinders our ability to help patients who do not have COVID, Brown said.

News4Jax was told that the emergency room in hospitals treats 15 to 20 patients with COVID-19 per day, reducing the ability to help other patients. The hospital had to cancel surgeries, turn operating rooms into intensive care units and redeploy staff.

Ad

The announcement by the governors that he was sending members of the National Guard came on the same day that Glynn County Schools announced the current number of positive COVID-19 cases in his schools and the community had escalated its operational level from yellow in red.

According to the school district, distance learning will take place during regular school hours through the Google Classroom from August 30 to September 10. The district said attendance will be optional for students from August 25th to August 27th and absences will be justified on those days.

Updates on returning to private tutoring will be based on data collected from schools and will be provided no later than September 10, 2021, Glynn County Schools said.

Brown said there was a chance of slowing the spread before COVID-19 had a wavy effect across Glynn County.

Ad

Maybe a temporary use of camouflage would have benefited, but, unfortunately, two weeks after we decided not to do so, we went back to virtual schools, Brown said.

Isabel Cortez is a parent with children in Glynn County. She said she wanted the students to be in the virtual school from the beginning of the year because she was afraid to send them in person.

Many students, they became infected with COVID. Mine are home now, and, unfortunately, many of my child friends were also caught by COVID, Cortez said.

Another parent, who wished to remain anonymous, told News4Jax shell to keep her children in the virtual school for as long as needed.

I know my school, in particular, has so many kids out there, and two of mine were actually two of those who got school, so I fully support the virtual school for a while, she said.

Across the state, 25 districts and charter schools are sending all of their students home and will temporarily go virtually. The Glynn County District, with more than 12,000 students, became the largest to take that step. Two districts and one primary school have already returned from school time, while at least six districts are closing individual schools. At least seven districts have switched to A / B schedules where students attend classes every other day. Overall, more than 100,000 students across the country have been affected by closures or schedule changes.

Ad

More than 1% of school-age children in Georgia have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Children between the ages of 5 and 17 are now more likely than adults as a whole to test positive for COVID-19. The State Department of Public Health reported more than 30 infection groups in schools nationwide, the highest since the outbreak began.

Southeast Georgia Health System has four pediatric beds, and Brown said they had their share of pediatric hospital admissions.

While the kids still seem to have better results than everyone else, they do not all have the results as in the first variant, and that is very tragic and very unfortunate, Brown said.

Brown said that for the sake of the hospital, the school and the community, it is better for everyone to be vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.