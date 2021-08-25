How are Afghan refugees being verified? Here is what we know

U.S. officials are working on one of the largest air carriers in U.S. history ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline to leave Afghanistan.

The evacuation effort involves American citizens, as well as thousands of refugees and Afghans who helped the U.S. military during the two decades of war. Images and footage have shown turbulent conditions inside and outside Kabul airport, with evacuated crowds heavily on cargo planes.

Despite the difficult environment on the ground, President Joe Biden has said U.S. officials are still conducting security checks on people boarding planes outside Kabul and that the U.S. will welcome Afghans who helped the war effort.

“In these places where they are sitting, we are doing a full check – security checks for anyone who is not a U.S. citizen or legal resident,” Biden said Aug. 22. “Anyone arriving in the United States will be subject to background checks.”

Former President Donald Trump, who launched the withdrawal from the US, said the opposite was happening – that “thousands of terrorists” had been expelled from Afghanistan and there was “no verification”. But immigration experts said they did not believe the allegation of terrorists and did not provide evidence to support the claim.

However, it is difficult to independently verify the specifics regarding the review process given the evolving situation. Here is what we know so far about the verification process for Afghans arriving in the US

Who is coming to the US?

Officials often update the total number of people flying from Kabul, sometimes more than once a day.

Between August 14, while Kabul was falling and the afternoon of August 25, the US had expelled 82,300 people from Kabul, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters. In the most recent 24-hour period, Blinken said, the U.S. flew 19,000 people.

Approximately 4,500 of those evacuated were U.S. citizens, Blinken said, including 500 over the most recent 24-hour period. Another 500 U.S. citizens still in Afghanistan have been in contact with U.S. officials and have been instructed on how to leave, Blinken said. That leaves 1,000 U.S. citizens whose status is unknown despite the State Department’s reach; that number could include some who had already left Afghanistan without telling US officials, he said.

The evacuees are divided into several categories:

• American citizens, such as foreign service officers, relief workers, or military contractors.

• Green card holders, who are permanent U.S. legal residents

• Applicants or holders of a “special immigrant visa”. While there are many different types of special immigrant visas, the most important in evacuation in Afghanistan are for qualified Afghans who have worked with the US military or the US Embassy in jobs such as translators.

• Applicants or recipients of other types of visasWith These may include student or business visas and applicants waiting for the green card.

• refuGeesWith In general, refugees are people who are unable or unwilling to return home because they fear serious harm. They must demonstrate to an American overseas immigration official that they have been persecuted or fear persecution in their home country because of their race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group.

• Humanitarian bailWith This is a temporary safe crossing to the US for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefits.

Recent official statements have not divided the number of evacuees into each of these categories.

Under the SIV category, the government has given priority to applicants who have received initial verification in recent days, weeks or months, said State Department spokesman Ned Price Aug. 23. Price said that before anyone is brought to the US, the person is subjected to a “rigorous veterinarian” which includes “intelligence, includes law enforcement, counterterrorism professionals, to ensure that we are faithful to high and rigorous security standards.” .

Other evacuees are considered refugees. State Department announced in august a “Priority 2” designation that gives access to the U.S. Refugee Admission Program for Afghan nationals and their eligible family members. Eligible individuals included Afghans who did not meet the minimum service time for the Special Immigrant Visa, Afghans who worked on a US-funded program or project, and Afghans employed by US media or non-governmental organizations.

refuGees arrive in the US after passing background checks and other displays. However, we have found in the past that no verification system is flawless, and there are challenges to collecting data even in less urgent settings than the Kabul airport.

Volunteers receive, list and package thousands of items donated to Afghan refugees in Lapis, an Afghan restaurant in Washington’s Adams Morgan neighborhood on August 19, 2021. (AP)

How does vetting work?

US officials have highlighted that the verification of the evacuees is complete, but they did not provide much detail.

As of Aug. 25, approximately 300 personnel from numerous U.S. government agencies (such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Coast Guard) have been deployed to military bases in Bahrain, Germany, Kuwait, Italy, Qatar, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates. to help with performances.

The FBI, the Department of Defense, and other agencies assist with the verification process, which includes biometrics such as fingerprinting and interviews. This information is then checked against US government databases.

Afghans who are allowed to fly to the US are brought to US military bases, where more US immigration personnel are stationed.

Verification data varies depending on the person’s immigration status, said Spencer Tilger, spokesman for the International Refugee Assistance Project. “Every process is different and requires a different time,” he said.

For example, applicants for a special immigration visa, or SIV, must provide documentation of their U.S. citizenship and letters from their employer and a supervisor.

Experts said these visa applicants have undergone additional verification layers.

“First, Afghans seeking to work for the US government in Afghanistan passed a check at the time of their employment,” said Julia Gelatt, a senior policy analyst at the Institute for Migration Policy. “Second, to qualify for an SIV, applicants must document their service record with the U.S. government or a U.S. government contractor and receive a letter of recommendation from a U.S. citizen supervisor. Therefore, people receiving an SIV are already known and trusted by US-based entities. “

The U.S. appears to have stopped processing these applications in Afghanistan in order to focus on evacuation, Gelatt said.

“The State Department is trying to speed up the verification process for SIV applicants, but it is still taking several months,” added Stephen Yale-Loehr, a professor of immigration law practice at Cornell Law School.

Many of the details regarding the verification process are not public, Tilger said. “We understand that the SIV review involves many of the same controls as refugee processing, but we do not know to what extent they are similar.”

Where are the refugees going?

Refugees have been temporarily sent to countries in Europe and Asia, and some have begun arriving at some U.S. military bases.

Refugees have begun arriving at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin; Fort Lee in Virginia; and Fort Bliss in Texas. By August 23, there were about 1,200 evacuees in the countries. Afghans may also be coming soon McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Joint Base in New Jersey, according to news reports.

Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby has said the goal is to expect 25,000 Afghans at these bases in the coming weeks.

PolitiFact Partners at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that refugees in Fort McCoy include people with special immigrant visa applications, as well as green card holders, female journalists, professors and students in girls’ schools. The Sentinel Journal reported that the base could house 2,000 refugees in its barracks.

Fort Lee Army Base in Virginia said in a Facebook post that the base received special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other people who were at risk.

“This is in addition to the small number of Afghans who are currently completing their processing at Fort Lee,” the base’s Facebook post said.

Texas Refugee Services expected 574 refugees to be relocated by the end of September to Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Amarillo and Austin, according to Austin-American Citizen, also a PolitiFact partner.

The State Department is not providing specifics for housing sites, processing deadlines or further destinations, a spokesman for PolitiFact said.

