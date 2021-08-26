Facebook said it would consider setting up an Election Commission





Facebook has approached academics and policy experts regarding the formation of a commission to advise it on global election-related issues, five people with knowledge of the discussions said, a move that would allow the social network to shift some of its decision-making. his political in a body council. The proposed commission could decide on issues such as the sustainability of political advertising and what to do about election-related misinformation, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions were confidential. Facebook is expected to notify the commission this fall in preparation for the 2022 midterm elections, they said, though the effort is preliminary and can still be disbanded. Transferring election issues to an expert panel could help Facebook bypass criticism of prejudice from political groups, two of the people said. The company has exploded in recent years by conservatives, who have accused Facebook of suppressing their voice, as well as civil rights groups and Democrats for allowing political misinformation to escalate and spread online. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, does not want to be seen as the sole decision-maker for political content, two of the people said.

Facebook declined to comment. If an election commission is formed, it would mimic the step Facebook took in 2018 when it created what it calls the Supervisory Board, a collection of journalism, law and policy experts who judge whether the company was correct in removing certain posts from its platforms. Facebook has postponed some content decisions to the Supervisory Board for review, allowing it to show that it does not make decisions on its own.

Facebook, which has positioned the Supervisory Board as independent, appointed people to the panel and pays them through a trustwith The top profile decision of the Supervisory Boards was the review of the suspension from Facebook of former President Donald J. Trump following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. At the time, Facebook chose to suspend Mr. Trumps’s account indefinitely, a sentence the Supervisory Board later deemed inappropriate because the timeline was not based on any of the company rules. The board asked Facebook to try again. In June, Facebook responded by saying it would ban Mr. Trump from the platform for at least two years. The Supervisory Board has weighed separately on more than a dozen other cases of content it calls highly emblematic of the broader topics Facebook regularly deals with, including whether some Covid-related posts should remain online and issues hate speech in Myanmar. A Supervisory Board spokesman declined to comment. Facebook has had a broken record on election-related issues, turning to Russian manipulation of advertising and posting platforms in the 2016 presidential election.

Lawmakers and political ad buyers also criticized Facebook for changing the rules about political advertising ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Last year, the company said it would stop buying new political ads a week before the election, then later decided to stop temporarily all political advertising in the US after polls closed on election day, sparking a riot among candidates and firms buying ads. The company has struggled with how to deal with lies and hate speech about elections. During his last year in office, Mr. Trump used Facebook to suggest he would use state violence against protesters in Minneapolis before the 2020 election, casting doubt on the electoral process after the votes were counted in November. Facebook initially said that what the political leaders posted was worth the news and should not be touched, before changing the subsequent course. The social network has also faced difficulties in elections elsewhere, including the spread of targeted misinformation on its WhatsApp messaging service during the 2018 Brazilian presidential election. In 2019, Facebook removed hundreds of pages and misleading accounts regarding political parties in India before the country national elections. Facebook has tried various methods to curb criticism. She set up a political advertising library to increase transparency about the buyers of those promotions. It has also set up war chambers to monitor elections for disinformation to prevent intrusion. There are several elections next year in countries such as Hungary, Germany, Brazil and the Philippines where Facebook’s actions will be closely scrutinized. Voter misinformation misinformation has already begun to spread ahead of the German elections in September. In the Philippines, Facebook has removed fake account networks that support President Rodrigo Duterte, who used the social network to gain power in 2016. There is already this perception that Facebook, an American social media company, is entering and selecting other countries’ elections through its platform, said Nathaniel Persily, a law professor at Stanford University. Whatever decision Facebook makes has global implications. Internal conversations about an election commission date back at least a few months, three people with knowledge of the issue said.

An election commission would differ from the Supervisory Board in a key way, people said. As the Supervisory Board expects Facebook to remove a post or account and then review that action, the election commission would give instructions proactively without the company having made an earlier call, they said. Tatenda Musapatike, who previously worked for the election on Facebook and now runs a non-profit voter registration organization, said many have lost faith in companies’ ability to work with political campaigns. But the election commission proposal was a good step, she said, because they are doing something and do not say that only we can address it.

