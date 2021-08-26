The WHO will address inequalities by vaccinating in Latin America.





To help address unequal access to Covid-19 vaccines worldwide, an issue that remains the Achilles heel of pandemic warfare The World Health Organization is launching a vaccine production program in Latin America and the Caribbean, Dr. said on Wednesday. Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization. Much of today’s supply of vaccines remains in the hands of rich nations around the world, she said. We need to expand regional pharmaceutical production in order to be in the driver’s seat. She said her organization, which is part of the WHO, was analyzing about 30 proposals for the production of RNA vaccines of the same type as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shooting shoots and expects to decide next month which will be implemented. The most feasible proposals, including those that already have guaranteed investment support, will take precedence in an effort to accelerate the project, according to Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, Assistant Director of Pan-American Agencies.

MRNA vaccines are some of the most effective vaccines against Covid-19 and the technology is highly adaptable, so it has great potential to be used against other viruses, said Dr. Etienne. The vaccines produced by the program will be distributed to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, a region where an average of only 23 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated so far. In many countries coverage is much lower, Dr Etienne said. Slightly more than 3 percent of people have been vaccinated in Guatemala, and just over 4 percent in Jamaica. Many islands in the Caribbean, including Jamaica, are reporting huge increases in new cases, and Haiti’s health system is struggling to care for the survivors of the devastating August 14 earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people. Logistics and security challenges continue to limit the delivery of supplies, the deployment of staff in affected areas, and the transfer of patients to other hospitals, Dr Etienne said.

