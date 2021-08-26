Canada’s ruling Liberals promise higher taxes on big bank profits to help fund COVID-19 recovery





OTTAWA, Aug 25 (Reuters) – Canada’s ruling Liberal Party said on Wednesday that if re-elected it would raise corporate taxes for the most profitable banks and insurers to help pay the cost of COVID-19 recovery. The Liberals said they would raise the rate to 18% from 15% on all profits over $ 1 billion ($ 793 million) and pledged to create a separate dividend so that the same institutions could contribute more. The measures are expected to generate $ 2.5 billion a year for four years, starting in 2022/23. Polls suggest the Liberals, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have a narrow lead over their conservative rivals ahead of the Sept. 20 election. “Given that our banks have posted extremely large profits, they have continued to be incredibly successful, including through a pandemic … we will ask them to do a little more,” Trudeau said at a campaign event. in British Columbia on the same day that the two banks reported huge profits. British Columbia is an influential province, occupying 42 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons. Polls suggest the Liberals are facing a war there from the opposition New Democrats, who are also appealing to center-left voters. The Canadian Bankers’ Association criticized the news, saying “the separation of specific economic sectors for special taxation is a proven detriment to economic growth.” The Canadian Banking Index (.GSPTXBA) fell just 0.6% after the announcement, compared to a few changes in the Toronto stock standard (.GSPTSE), but still ended the day with 0.5% from Tuesday’s close. Maria Khoury, senior vice president for credit ratings for North American financial institutions at DBRS Morningstar, said the tacit reaction partly reflected skepticism over campaign promises and the widespread expectation that some tax increases were inevitable following the flood of government support. Major banks include Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) (RY.TO), Toronto Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) (BNS.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO) (BMO.TO) and the Imperial Bank of Canada. RBC beat analysts’ expectations for third-quarter profit on Wednesday after Scotiabank and BMO did the same on Tuesday. Read more Major insurers include Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Intact Financial (IFC.TO) and Great-West Lifeco. ($ 1 = C $ 1,2617) Additional reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Edited by Sandra Maler Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

