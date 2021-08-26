Navalny says the Putin regime sooner or later. Me. It will be arranged in the first prison interview





Topline Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny called the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin a historic accident that will sooner or later be rectified when Russia becomes a democracy that Navalny believes is inevitable, the dissident said. The New York Times in his first interview from prison. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny makes gestures during his trial in Moscow court in August … [+] 27, 2018.

AFP through Getty Images

The main facts In written responses to the newspaper, Navalny wrote that Putin was only able to take power after he was appointed incumbent president in 1999 by former President Boris Yeltsin, whom he called corrupt. Navalny described putting pressure on Putin by backing his organization in next month’s local and parliamentary elections that have a chance against Putin’s allies, even if it means lending support to moderate politicians not in the Navalnys party. Putin responded by banning candidates affiliated with Navalny-affiliated groups from running, but also hit moderate politicians and independent media, a heavy hand movement Navalny said he could make Putin more of an enemy in the long run. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> There is also a growing group of middle-class, educated, urban Russians who do not feel represented in Russia’s political climate, Navalny said, and do not withdraw from any of the political parties in countries loyal to Putin. Navalny has prompted thousands of people to march in cities across the country earlier this year to protest his imprisonment, the largest demonstrations the country has seen in decades. Crucial quote The Putin regime is one historical accident, not an inevitability, wrote Navalny TimesSooner or later, this mistake will be corrected and Russia will move on a path of democratic, European development. Simply because it is so what people wantwith tangential Navalny also attacked the US and other European nations for approving sanctions against Russia on his behalf and those of other dissidents. Navalny said the sanctions hurt the daily Russians more, and rarely affect the oligarchs who make up Putin’s government. Those in charge have an army of lawyers, lobbyists and bankers, fighting for the right of dirty owners and bloody money to go unpunished, he wrote. Surprising fact Navalny, who is known for his sense of humor, joked about his daily interview routine. When we cook, I always remember classic scenes from Evening when mafia bosses cook pasta in a prison cell, Navalny wrote to them TimesWith Unfortunately, we do not have such a cold pot and pasta is forbidden. However, it is funwith The main background Navalny was sentenced to nearly three years in prison earlier this year after being convicted of violating the terms of his probation in connection with a sentence of years that Navaly claims is false and politically motivated. The alleged breach of evidence occurred while Navalny was in a coma after being nearly killed by a Soviet-era nerve agent and rushed to a German hospital. Navalny and his allies believe he was poisoned at Putin’s behest, a claim backed by a joint Bellingcat investigation. Insider, mirror and CNN who found evidence that Navalny had been pursued for nearly three years by government agents specializing in poisons. The Russian government denies the allegations. Further reading In the first interview from prison, an optimistic Navalny discusses life in prison (New York Times)

