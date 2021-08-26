Advent International to buy bare minerals, BUXOM and Laura Mercier from Shiseido Americas

BOSTON- (TELE BUSINESS) -Advent International (Advent), one of the largest and most experienced investors in global private equity, today announced the signing of a final agreement with Shiseido Americas Corporation (Shiseido Americas), a subsidiary of Shiseido Company, Limited (Shiseido), under which a newly formed subsidiary of Advent, AI Beauty Holdings Ltd, will buy three of the iconic cosmetics brands Shiseido Americas, bareMinerals, BUXOM and Laura Mercier. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Upon completion of the transaction, Pascal Houdayer, who has 30 years of senior management experience in the beauty industry, will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the independent business. Advent Operating Partner Janet Gurwitch, a prominent investor in the beauty industry and founder and former CEO of Laura Mercier, advised Advent on the transaction and will continue to advise the firm and the new company.

Launched in 1995, barsMinerals is a leader in mineral-based cosmetics and is considered the creator of pure beauty and makeup as clean and pure as you can sleep in it. BUXOM, created in 2007, is a color cosmetics brand focused on it becoming big, being bold and feeling sexy. It is ranked among the top five American brands in various lip categories. The prestigious cosmetics brand Laura Mercier was founded in 1996 and was a pioneer in the category of natural, flawless face.

We are strong believers in the brands bareMinerals, BUXOM and Laura Mercier, said Tricia Glynn, Managing Director at Advent. They are clear leaders in prestigious beauty and are widely known for their quality, originality and innovation, with differentiated products and dedicated customers. We are excited to partner with Pascal as CEO of the new company to accelerate the growth of these brands by continuing to develop innovative products, expanding into new categories and geographies, and increasing digital engagement with customers.

We have been proud custodians of barsMinerals, BUXOM and Laura Mercier, and believe that Advent is the right partner to lead these extraordinary brands in their next chapter, said Ron Gee, President and CEO of Shiseido Americas and Global M&A Leader . This transaction will fill barsMinerals, BUXOM and Laura Mercier with the resources and support needed for their talented brands and teams to continue to grow.

Pascal Houdayer, a seasoned executive in the beauty industry

Pascal Houdayer has three decades of experience leading beauty and personal care businesses in developed and emerging markets. He previously served as Executive Director of NAOS (Bioderma, Esthederm, Etat Pur), a global leader in dermo-cosmetics that develops innovative skin and personal care products, and as Executive Vice President and Member of the Management Board at Henkel, where he was in charge of the Beauty Care Division, having headed the Asia-Pacific region, Digital, New Business Development and the global Home Care business. In 2017, Henkels led the carving of the Shiseidos North American Hair Professional business, including the Joico and Zotos brands. Prior to that, Pascal worked for 19 years at Procter & Gamble holding various international leadership positions in the United States, Europe and Africa. He most recently served as President and Founder of stratosPHere, a global consulting and advisory firm of global private equity.

I am honored to be part of the team that will lead the future of barsMinerals, BUXOM and Laura Mercier, said Pascal Houdayer. We believe these brands have significant runway growth, especially as we see the huge and growing market of color cosmetics taking advantage of secular rear winds. I look forward to helping expand these brands into new products, channels and regions, enabling the new company to realize its full potential.

The arrival brings significant experience in the beauty and carving sector

Advent is an established investor in well-known consumer brands and the services that empower them. The acquisition of three brands by Shiseido Americas is Advents’s second investment in the beauty industry in the last two years, following the acquisition of the prestigious Olaplex hair care brand in January 2020. Advent was also the majority owner of Douglas, the leading beauty retailer in Europe, from 2013 to 2015. During that time, Advent helped the company grow its profile, expand its international presence and transform from a diversified conglomerate of retailers to a specialized retailer of choice products. of beauty.

Over the past 30 years, Advent has invested $ 13.6 billion in more than 80 retail, consumer and entertainment companies worldwide. Its most recent North American investments in this sector include Olaplex, Thrasio, Sovos Brands, First Watch, Aimbridge Hospitality and lululemon. Advent also has considerable experience in acquiring businesses from large, global companies, having completed over 70 corporate engravings in 22 countries since 1991.

Transaction details

The transaction is subject to the usual closing conditions and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Upon closure, the newly formed company, AI Beauty Holdings Ltd, will complete the acquisition of three brands (bareMinerals, BUXOM and Laura Mercier) and the company will be renamed.

Jefferies LLC is serving as financial advisor, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is acting as Advent legal advisor. Perella Weinberg Partners is serving as financial advisor, and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP is acting as legal advisor at Shiseido Americas.

About Advent International

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced investors in global private equity. The firm has invested in over 380 private equity investments in 42 countries, and as of March 31, 2021, had $ 75 billion in assets under management. With 14 offices in 11 countries, Advent has created a globally integrated team of over 245 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five key sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumers and leisure; and technology. After more than 35 years dedicated to international investment, Advent remains committed to collaborating with management teams to ensure steady revenue and profit growth for its portfolio companies.

About Shiseido Americas Corporation

Shiseido Americas Corporation is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Shiseido Company Limited (TSE: 4911), a leading global beauty company. Led by President and CEO Ron Gee, the Shiseido Americas beauty brand portfolio includes barsMinerals, BUXOM, Cl de Peau Beaut, Elephant Drunk, Laura Mercier, NARS, SHISEIDO and several prestigious fragrance brands including Issey Miyake, Narciso Rodriguez and Tory Burch Me Shiseido Americas is headquartered in New York City and employs more than 2,500 individuals in the United States, Canada, and throughout Latin America.