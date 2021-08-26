



Prospective engineers planning for international careers as part of Missouri S & Ts’s global engineering program will soon have additional support to offset study and internship costs abroad. The newly formed Kay and Willard Jenkins Endowed Scholarship for Global Engineering will assist students with travel and accommodation expenses during a full academic study abroad in France or Spain that the program requires. I spent 35 years with John Deere, some of them in Heidelberg, Germany, and that has led me to believe that the future for so many of us will be globally based, says Willard Jenkins. Kay and I want to play our small role in developing that vision in S & Ts engineering students that will be their world. Willard Jenkins earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Missouri S&T in 1959 and worked for John Deere Co., retiring in 1993. He later served as an elected representative in the Iowa State Legislature for 10 years. My time with the legislature gave me another glimpse of our global world, Jenkins says. I truly believe that if we ever achieve peace in our world, it will not be through politicians or churches. It will be through the business community and programs like this that bring together people from all over the world to achieve a common goal. Missouri S & Ts’s new global engineering program gives students the opportunity to earn two degrees in five years by gaining foreign language skills, cross-cultural experience and a study abroad experience. Engineers who speak more than one language can communicate with a wider range of peers and clients, navigate different work environments, and understand the cultural aspects of their projects. During their first three years, S&T students will lay the groundwork for their degrees in engineering and multidisciplinary studies. Study options abroad are available during the fourth year, when students will study the language in the fall semester and complete an engineering internship in the spring. During the fifth year, students will complete their degree requirements at the Missouri S&T. We, as human beings, need to be guided by strong ethics and morale to harness our tremendous technological and productive power, says Dr. Michel Gueldry, global engineering program director and French professor at S&T. International experience and an appreciation for other cultures is one way to help in this regard. For more information about S & Ts’ s global engineering program, contact Gueldry at [email protected] orfor the University of Science and Technology in Missouri Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university with over 7,100 students and is part of the University of Missouri System with four campuses. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 101 different degree programs in 40 fields of study and is ranked by CollegeFactual as the best public university to study engineering. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.eduwith

