The world champion boxer faces charges of robbery in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO World champion boxer Jermall Charlo turned himself in to authorities in Bexar County on Wednesday morning weeks after San Antonio police issued multiple burglary warrants against him.
Charlo, 31, was registered at a satellite office in Bexar District Court shortly before 10 a.m. and released on bail about half an hour later.
Charlos’s lawyer on Wednesday afternoon denied the allegations, claiming the SAPD continued the case in an attempt to embarrass his client.
On July 16, San Antonio police responded to the Private Martini Bar & Social Club, located on Block 5100 on UTSA Boulevard, after receiving a phone call around 2 a.m. that Charlo had attacked a waiter and left on her advice, according to an SAPD incident report published Wednesday.
The incident occurred after a credit card that Charlo tried to use to pay for his file was repeatedly rejected, the report said.
After Charlo accused the waiter of trying to steal his credit card, Charlo seized two black waiter books, removing his identification from one and the money from another, according to an arrest warrant.
Charlo and members of his group then left the building and left the location in a limousine bus, according to the order.
A waitress suffered an injury to her lower leg after a member of the Charlos group violated it when they left.
SAPD detectives issued three second-degree robbery orders against Charlo on Aug. 7, court records show.
Charlo is one world middleweight boxing champion with a record of 32-0-0, whose most recent fight was a victory in his hometown of Houston in June against Juan Macias Montiel.
His twin brother, Jermell, himself a world champion super heavyweight champion, fought Brian Carlos Castano in a draw at the AT&T Center on July 17, the night after the suspected nightclub incident.
The twin brothers were honored by the city of Houston earlier this summer, according to numerous reportswith
Jermall Charlos attorney Kent A. Schaffer said in an email Wednesday afternoon that his client did not take any property belonging to anyone else:
I represent Jermall Charlo and just saw your story about his case. I want to make it clear that Jermall did not steal money from anyone at the club and did not make threats against anyone. When they addressed his card, it was rejected and he then received a fraudulent warning from Chase Bank asking if he had made the charge. He replied yes and they told him to file the charge again. The waitress went to run it again and came back saying she could not find the card. Jermall was upset that his card was missing as it was a debit card linked to an account with a considerable amount of money. The waitress had her license revoked from a wallet and he had his license revoked saying he did not want her to lose it either. At the time, many club employees were gathering in the hallway, so Jermalls holders wanted to take him out of the club before the trouble started and a club employee removed Jermalls from his car. Hours later Jermalls’s assistant contacted the club to give them another credit card number, but the club refused to accept it. Over the past few weeks we have spoken to police, prosecutors and the club owner and although the club owner expressed his desire to drop the charges, the officer insisted on bringing charges in an attempt to embarrass Jermall. At no point did he rob anyone or take any property other than his own.
