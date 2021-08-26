Poland / Belarus: Protect Afghans stranded at the border





Spokesmen returned from the border visit available for interview Poland should allow entry and provide humanitarian aid to a group of 32 Afghans who have been held on the border between Poland and Belarus without food, clean water, shelter and medicine for two weeks after being deported from Poland. Polish and Belarusian border guards have kept the group stranded in a small border area as both countries evade responsibility for four women, 27 men and a 15-year-old girl. On August 24, an Amnesty International delegation visited Usnarz Grny, where the group was held for 15 days. Amnesty International also received reports of the use of force and threats of violence by Polish border guards when they pushed the group back to Belarus. These people are fleeing a desperate situation in Afghanistan. By surrounding them with armed border guards, Poland is showing a harsh response to their situation. Aleksandra Fertliska, Amnesty International Poland Campaign Lawyers and health workers are not allowed to join the group to assist them in their asylum applications. Human rights monitors have also been denied direct access to them. There are reports that Belarusian border guards are helping people cross into Poland and Lithuania. On July 6, President Alyaksandr Lukashenko of Belarus warned that he would not stop people from crossing the border. Last week the Polish government announced changes to two laws; one for foreigners, and another for granting protection to foreigners. These changes will make it impossible for people crossing the border illegally to be able to seek asylum in Poland. On August 20, the Polish Ministry of the Interior issued an order to close its borders to persons entering the country illegally and forcing them to leave Polish territory immediately until further notice. Under EU and international refugee law, Poland is required to provide individual assessment of all asylum applications. Amnesty International calls on the Polish government to end the controversy, repeal the border closure amendment and provide access to the territory to those seeking protection. Over the years, shameful violations of the rights of refugees and asylum seekers have flourished across different EU borders in a climate of impunity. The reality is that objections and fences have become a fundamental principle of many migration policies of European countries. Aleksandra Fertliska, Amnesty International Poland Campaign These people are trying to get out of the safe place. The only appropriate response is for Poland and other EU countries on the border with Belarus to begin fulfilling their international obligations, show solidarity and ensure that asylum seekers have access to the territory and asylum procedures. For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Alison Abrahams is[email protected] +32 483 680 812Or [email protected] +44 20 7413 5566

