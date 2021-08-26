International
Education of global citizens, 1 point at a time | tidings
Without water, there is less education. This statement from the founder of a Ugandan school for orphaned children sums up the global H2O for Lifes mission.
Two years into the creation, their story and the unique partnership that White Bear creates with conservation-oriented students, was fiercely told in a feature that was recently aired on PBS NewsHour.
Called Eavesdropping on the Future, the segment reported on schools that gather around water, namely Matoska Elementary in White Bear Lake and Nyaka School in Uganda.
It all started when the founder of H2O for Life Patty Hall led a group of staff and educators on a trip to Uganda in early 2019. She learned that a friend, Fred de Sam Lazaro, a PBS contributor who is the project director of Stories Told at St. Thomas University, scheduled to be in Rwanda at the same time. Hall told him they planned to visit Nyaka School in rural Uganda. The free school was founded by Twiesigye Jackson Kaguri to educate children orphaned by AIDS.
Fred wanted to make a story about H2O work for Lifes, so we agreed to meet at school to film Ugandan students and the water project, Hall said. After all, it was just a jump, a jump and a jump from Rwanda an eight-hour drive on dirt roads and another eight hours from Kampala.
H2O for Life offers service learning opportunities for schools in the United States, opportunities that help teachers and students raise awareness of the global water crisis while raising funds for water education, sanitation and hygiene projects for partner schools in developing countries.
In the segment, the correspondent explains how a rainwater storage tank provides clean water for the Ugandan school and how, without precious resources, there is less education. Founder Kaguri said he grew up in a village where houses had no water. Neither are the schools. Students would attend school from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. without a sip of water.
Observed in history is how the funding came from an impossible source, a school in White Bear Lake. The school was Matoska International. The correspondent called it an exercise in building empathy for children elsewhere working hard to get water for daily use.
Physical education teacher Matoska Ben Butters helped his students connect with the Ugandan school. We came up with ideas on how to save water. We want to link it to the global issue, Butters said. Children their age have to walk miles for water.
Hall calls Butters a champion for H2O for Life.
Ben educates his students to learn about conserving and protecting our local water resources, as well as providing clean water to others, Hall said. Linking local and global concerns leads to globally educated citizens.
Due to COVID, the history of PBS stalled after the interview with Matoska International School was postponed until June 2021. Then when the film crew visited an event organized by Matoska and led by Butters. A week later, Kaguri, who lives in Michigan, visited White Bear Lake to meet his teacher and students and finish the video.
Since it aired on PBS on August 11, H2O for Life has received many donations to the organization and to water and sanitation projects, Hall noted. Plus, 45 new schools have expressed interest in participating in its global services learning program.
The organization raised $ 210,000 in its final school year, according to Hall, despite the pandemic. The amount is enough to finance 75 water and sanitation projects in Africa and other countries.
In a joint project with nine Rotary clubs, including White Bear Lake, H2O for Life also contributed $ 18,000 to build new housing for teachers at the Nasaruni School for Maasai girls in Kenya. Hall submitted the district request and visited the clubs to seek interest. Housing will help retain good teachers by providing sanitary and hygienic water equipment on campus.
It is not just a water drink that has such an overwhelming impact, Hall recalled. School children are staying healthier and cleaner and raising kindergartens for better hygiene. Girls can stay longer in school because they have a good toilet to use once they reach puberty.
The founder of H2O for Life said the newest non-profit program, Water Guardians sponsored by the Manitou Fund based in White Bear Lake, will teach young people to protect and preserve our water resources.
It will inspire young people to care for water and, most importantly, implement local and global action, Hall said. Prepared for students in grades five through eight, the materials for the Water Care program are free and available online.
Teachers who inspire young people are really making a difference in the lives of our students, said Hall, a former high school educator herself. We were proud to be a part of it.
Hall felt that Butters said it best in the video: If we build a culture of children, (a) generations of students who take action and see others as equals and treat people kindly, and give them the same dignity that everyone deserves it, this is my hope the whole world there
Sources
2/ https://www.presspubs.com/white_bear/news/educating-global-citizens-1-drop-at-a-time/article_f14fbb70-05b3-11ec-a0ba-b3c90e82fd38.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]