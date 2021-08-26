The British government refuses to ease restrictions on international footballers Football News

The government says they have no plans to change the policy on arrivals from red-list countries or force Premier League clubs to allow players to travel to World Cup qualifiers in those areas.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson asking for exemptions for players who will play in the red list countries during the upcoming international break.

But the government told Sky News that public health is their top priority and concerns over foreign variants mean there is no way the rules will be eased for professional footballers.

Downing Street says this is different from Euro 2020 – when all players were involved in separate bubbles and there were fewer trips involved.

The Premier League announced on Tuesday that nearly 60 players from 19 clubs will not be released next week to fly to the World Cup qualifiers in 26 countries on the UK Government list.

La Liga is also supporting their clubs’ decision not to release players for qualifiers in places where players will have to be quarantined when they return.

Return to England from ‘red list’ countries The government says those returning to England from a country on their red list should be quarantined for a full 10 days at a managed quarantine hotel and have a coronavirus test on or before the second day and on or after the eighth day of quarantine.

But Infantino said in a statement Wednesday: “We have faced global problems together in the past and we must continue to do so in the future.

“Releasing players to future international windows is a matter of urgency and great importance.”

Infantino called for “a show of solidarity from every member association, every league and every club, to do what is right and just for the global game.”

He added: “Many of the best players in the world compete in leagues in England and Spain and we believe these countries also share the responsibility to preserve and protect the sporting integrity of competitions around the world.

“On the issue of quarantine restrictions in England, for players returning from the red list countries, I have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and called for the necessary support, in particular, so that players are not deprived of the opportunity to represent their places in the qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup, which is one of the ultimate honors for a professional footballer.

“I have suggested that an approach similar to the one adopted by the UK government for the final stages of Euro 2020 be applied to future international matches.

“Together we have shown solidarity and unity in the fight against Covid-19.

“Now, I am calling on everyone to ensure the release of international players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.”

African Football Confederation [CAF] has asked the British Government to grant an exemption for African players for the next window.

Their statement read in part: “CAF has noted the current circumstances in Britain regarding the lack of sporting exemptions for players returning from several African countries following the international window next week.

“CAF notes that similar exemptions were granted by the British Government to enable the participation of delegations and officials, inter alia, in the finals of the European Championship held less than two months ago.

“CAF has urgently called on the Football Association and the British Government that the same treatment previously applied in Europe should now be extended to Africa in accordance with the principles of solidarity and equal treatment.”

Argentina, Brazil and Egypt are among the nations currently on the UK Government red list regarding travel to England.

The Premier League decision means Mohamed Salah will not be able to play in the Egypt World Cup Qualifier in Cairo against Angola on September 2 – and the Egyptian FA had said that Liverpool had already informed him that Salah would not was available.

Brazil hosts Argentina in a World Cup Qualifier in Maracana on September 5, but the Premier League decision means many players will miss that match, and several other big matches in South America.

Eight Premier League players were named in Brazil’s next squad, with Liverpool trio Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino joined by Ederson and Gabriel Jesus (both Manchester City), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Fred (Manchester United) , Richarlison (Everton) and Raphinha (Leeds United).

Tha Alisson Sky Sports News“Honestly, I feel bad because I want to play for my national team, I want to play for Liverpool.

“I do not want to be punished for making a decision.

“But from what I know, it’s not even a decision, and we can’t choose much at the moment.”

Aston Villas and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who started in the America’s Cup 1-0 win over Brazil last month, will also be prevented from playing his nation’s qualifiers.

The EFL follows the approach of the Premier League

The FIFA president’s statement came just minutes after the English Football League announced that it was following the Premier League’s stance on players going to the red list.

A statement read: “EFL clubs have today taken the collective decision not to release players for international matches to be played in the UK Government’s” red list “countries next month.

“The EFL supports the decision of its clubs and is in line with the position taken by our Premier League colleagues, who have also been significantly affected by this situation.

“The approach has been necessary as a result of the change in FIFA policy, where clubs now have to release players to countries that are on a government red list, where previously there was an exception.”

The Premier League statement read in part: “Extensive discussions have taken place with both the Armed Forces and the Government to find a solution, but due to ongoing public health concerns about travelers coming from the red list countries, no exception is given.

“If quarantine is required after returning from the red list countries, not only will the well-being and ability of the players be significantly affected, but they will also be unavailable to prepare and play in two rounds of matches. The Premier League, a UEFA club competition match and the third round of the EFL Cup.

“This period takes into account the 10-day hotel quarantine when returning to England, but does not include any extra time that players would be required to retrieve the match gym.”