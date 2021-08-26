Pre-market stocks: Global trade is in turmoil. It is still thriving





What is happening: The Meishan terminal at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in eastern China resumed operations on Wednesday, ending a two-week suspension after a bank employee tested positive for Covid-19. The closure was stressful tangled supply chains , while companies face high costs and delivery delays of 18 months from the pandemic.

Want more good news? For all the supply chain problems that make it harder to grab a sofa or laptop including the lack of shipping containers, coronavirus complications and the lack of key items like computer chips the latest data shows that global trade is still booming, providing crucial fuel for economic recovery.

In the second quarter of 2021, the value of international commodity trade for the Group of 20 reached a new record, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said this week.

A new report from the Dutch CPB Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis on behalf of the European Commission shows that world commodity trade is stabilizing at very high levels following a “strong” recovery.

Commodity trading is about 5% higher than it was before the pandemic, the group said on Wednesday. A fair question: How can global trade in supply chains grow under so much obligation? The power of consumers, who are shopping after months of savings, is part of history. The Long Beach Port said earlier this month it handled a record number of containers in July, spurred on by “resilient consumer demand”. The Port of Los Angeles processed 4% more containers in July compared to 2020. “This tremendous, steady increase in imports is pushing the supply chain to new levels,” said Los Angeles Port Executive Director Gene Presidenta. Higher demand for goods, particularly from China, Japan and South Korea, is also playing a role, the OECD said. Australia’s exports rose 10% in the last quarter due to sales of metals, coal and cereals, while Brazilian exports rose 29% due to demand for iron ore and soybeans. But the OECD also said that “rising commodity prices explain a large part of the increase.” This logic traces: If firms pay more for corn, it means that the value of shipments increases. This sends a more vague signal to the economy as policymakers worry about inflation. The Nasdaq just reached 15,000 for the first time ever. What’s next? For now, it seems nothing can stop the stock market. Microsoft MSFT Nvidia NVDA Alphabet GOOGL Most recent: Nasdaq surpassed 15,000 for the first time ever on Tuesday, rising 0.5% thanks to continued strength in tech stocks likeand Google owner, reports my CNN Business colleague Paul R. La Monica. According to research firm Bespoke Investment Group, this is the sixth time the Nasdaq has crossed the 1,000-point threshold since the pandemic began. That’s not all: the S&P 500 gained about 0.2% and also reached a new record high. It is not far from reaching the 4500 milestone. Apples AAPL Coca Cola KO Disney DIS Johnson & Johnson JNJ Walmart WMT And then there is the Dow. The most famous Wall Street market barometer, the home ofand 25 other American industry titans, rose more than 30 points, or 0.1%, and is close to the all-time high, too. It is also approaching an important moment that has been going on for more than two decades. The Dow is currently just over 600 points away from reaching 36,000. It only takes about 2% to get there. Why it’s significant: In 1999, journalist James Glassman and economist Kevin Hassett, who later served as President Donald Trump’s senior economic adviser at the White House, published a book entitled “Dow 36,000: A New Strategy for Gaining Growth next in stock Market “. The Dow peaked above 11,400 in early 2000. Hassett and Glassman predicted that the Dow could reach 36,000 as soon as 2005. This did not happen. But 22 years after the book was published, the prophecy is close to becoming a reality. Pinduoduo is giving all its profit for the last quarter back One of China’s largest technology firms has just made hundreds of millions of dollars and plans to give it all away. The e-commerce firm Pinduoduo has pledged to donate $ 372 million won the last quarter towards the development of China’s agricultural sector and rural areas, reports my CNN Business colleague, Laura He. In total, it expects to provide $ 1.5 billion for such causes. “This is an important and challenging task, in which we will invest patiently,” CEO Chen Lei said in a statement, adding that he will personally oversee the project. The decision is significant for the Nasdaq-listed company, which made a profit for the first time as a public company in the June quarter. It comes as Beijing step up efforts to redistribute wealth and flex its regulatory muscles in relation to private companies. Pinduoduo’s move comes after a similar announcement by internet and gaming company Tencent, which said last week it would give $ 7.7 billion towards achieving Beijing’s goal of “common prosperity” for all people. The company said it would support income growth for the poor and address inequality in education. Pinduoduo PDD Investor Overview:has never paid dividends since it was listed three years ago. But his shares have more than tripled, offering nice returns for shareholders. Following earnings, shares rose 22% in New York on Tuesday. Next Dick Sporting Goods DKS Sales force CRM Ulta Bukuria low reports the results before US markets open., Snow Flowers,and Williams-Sonoma follow closure. Also today: US durable goods orders for the July post at 8:30 a.m. ET. JM Smucker SJM The gap GPS Peloton PTON Coming tomorrow:, HP andprofits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/investing/premarket-stocks-trading/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

