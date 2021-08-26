Sky Blue News: Silva looking for exit, Kane Watch continues and international window restrictions …

Welcome to Sky Blue News. Here is a summary of Tuesday’s main stories.

Saul throws a wet blanket over the Silva-to-AC Milan news with this twitter report.

Bernardo Silva is still trying to leave the club. Recent reports made him agree to the terms with him AC Milan and a deal may be in the works. Cold water arrives when Manchester City want at least 50 million euros and Milan will not spend more than 40. Adding to that, Goal’s Jon Smith reported this morning-

Bernardo Silva is being linked with a move to AC Milan. My understanding is that there is no hope that he will move there Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) August 24, 2021

So, if Milan does not complete the assessment, there is no chance that he will leave this window. Silva has played well for City so far, but he could make a mess if he pushes more to get out in the last week of the window.

Freddie Pye reminds us that Bernardo’s favorite league has many teams with financial difficulties that can prevent them from making a move.

With Bernardo Silva still looking for a move away from Manchester City this summer, and super agent Jorge Mendes looking to find a potential seeker in the remaining window days ahead, options for the player are limited. There has been a feeling all summer that Silva would lean towards a move to Spain, however La Liga finances have been a hindrance, with Manchester City demanding a fee of over milionë 60m. Currently, there remains a feeling that the most likely destination is Atletico Madrid, especially with Saul Niguez attracting interest from such people Manchester United and Chelsea in the Premier League.

Rohan breaks the position of each side in this Premier League showdown.

Apparently, Kane has made clear his intentions for his desire to leave his childhood club this summer in search of trophies, which has saved him so far in his career. Daily Telegraph claims Manchester City remain interested in the 28-year-old striker, but would need more than $ 150 million to pull him out of north London. Report adds Spurs boss Daniel Levy, who is a very tough negotiator, would only consider selling Kane if he gets a bid of around milion 150m, although he remains opposed to the idea of ​​selling his precious fortune to a rival in the Premier League.

Brennan believes City should add Kane or risk falling behind.

It was clear to everyone to see, as soon as the departure of Sergio Aguero was announced, that the Blues needed a focal point ahead, a goal scorer and a totem that could fill Kuns fertile shoes. Harry Kane was the clear choice, and City have not yet given up hope of getting him, although their strategy seems to be a masterpiece with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, in the hope that the departure of the departed players will force him the issue. Guardiola has put a bold front in things, saying he will be more than happy to play this season with the squad he currently has.

MCS’s Zoheb Alam thinks City could already have two new players to help fill the gap.

This season, Manchester City will have to depend on the services of Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus. From the last perspective, the start and the more regular minutes are likely to solve his problem at the club. Recently, Jesuss’s future at the club has been under a lot of speculation as few reports stated that the Brazilian wanted to leave the club this summer. For now, the former Palmeiras man looks set to stay under Guardiola especially after being given a new lease of life at the Etihad this summer. As for Ferran Torres, things look okay for the Spaniard as he has shown his skills in advance and has turned out to be a fortune for the team since his transfer from Valencia last summer.

Stuart adds to his previous article with the view that a city star would turn into a Kane-like striker in the not too distant future.

Many City fans will be upset if the Blues do not attract the man who was their main target at the start of the summer. But many more – those of a more traditional nature – will be happy for the chance to afford Liam Delap, the teenage striker who has just signed a contract extension that aims to keep him for the next five years. If Delap were a few years older and had continued at their current pace of progress, there is every chance that City would not need to think about a new British transfer record to take over as England captain. The fact is that Delap is actually ahead of Kane at the same age, playing at a higher level and scoring more freely.

And finally, Saul details what could become an important issue for Man City and other major European clubs as the international window is getting closer and closer.

The club believes that by re-introducing the rules as strict as they are, this will not allow the team to be fully prepared or ready for their exclusion. Another report had them miss up to 12 games before being allowed to return to the field, which is ridiculous. City should be able to deny Brazil their players, but FIFA is thought to be playing hardball and could force City and all major European clubs to release players despite the re-entry rules. One possible deal is that there may be a major exception made for extraordinary talent as has been done in the past. A wrinkle there is the current rules that players must be quarantined for ten days in a hotel upon their return to the UK. This can be reduced for vaccinated individuals and made shorter.

Thanks for checking out SBN. Stop for more in the same space tomorrow.