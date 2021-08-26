International
BrownPrize 2021 International Design Competition Jury Panel Revealed
KRONBERG IM TAUNUS, Germany- (TELE BUSINESS) -Braun today officially announced the trial panel for BrownPrize 21; an international design competition that aims to promote the work of stylists, creators and young inventors, every three years.
Founded in 1968, the historic BraunPrize was Germany’s first international competition and its commitment to nurturing young talent has been highly praised by the design world and the design-conscious public ever since.
This year, new, future designers and inventors are tasked with helping Shape Tomorrow a call to action to explore good design that will address and solve today’s and tomorrow’s challenges.
The judging panel for this prestigious award includes internationally renowned experts who will honor visionary ideas and smart solutions that will help promote behavior change and impact on society today and the future of the planet with $ 100,000. Winning entries will be recognized and awarded by juries at a virtual awards ceremony in November.
21rr the BraunPrize edition will surpass the last competition held in 2018, which received 3,087 applicants from 107 counties.
The judges for the Brown21 Prize 2021 are:
Virgil Abloh, Chief Creative Officer and Founder of Off-White and Mens Art Director in Louis Vuitton (USA)
Cecilie Manz, Designer and Founder of Cecilie Manz Studio (Denmark)
Johanna Schoemaker, former BraunPrize winner and owner of the enduring jewelry brand Quite Quiet (Germany)
Li Ningning, Director of Industrial Design throughout the Xiaomi Ecosystem (China)
Sukwoo Lee, Founder of SWNA (South Korea)
Gary Hustwit, New York-based director and visual artist (USA)
Stefan Schamberg, Vice President of R&D, Brown Grooming and Devices (Germany)
Prof. Oliver Grabes, Head of Design at Brown and President of BrownPrize (Germany)
Prof. Oliver Grabes tha: It was important that the competition of these years reflect the first international and digital nature of the world in which we live today. We were thrilled to bring together a diverse group of some of the most talented creative leaders from around the world. It is a privilege to have their expertise to judge and reward the wonderful talent that will emerge from the competition.
Stefan Schamberg tha; When I started my career as a design engineer, I was fortunate enough to take my first steps in the industry with Brown, a brand that always stands for good design, functionality and consistent durability. The BraunPrize gives the next generation a similar opportunity to showcase their creativity and the field of their imagination to produce concepts that can change the world. It will be exciting to see what this young talent will produce.
Virgjil Abloh tha; As with any industry, it is important that we nurture new and emerging talents that will continually push the boundaries of what is creatively possible. It is an honor to be part of a judging panel as we play our part in helping the next generation of creators and innovators.
Cecilie Manz, tha; For me, encouraging the next generation of stylists is crucial.
Gary Hustwit tha; I have been a Brown fan for many years, and it is a privilege to be part of this year’s jury panel. I had the opportunity to do a deep dive into the design history of the company during my search for the film I made for Dieter Rams. The BraunPrize has an important background and continues to be a fantastic platform to showcase and nurture new creators in the design industry and beyond. I am excited to be part of this initiative and really look forward to seeing some innovative new ideas.
Li Ningning, tha; Good design is much more than designing products that are aesthetically pleasing – good design has the power to improve and change the world thinking from the original point of view of projects. The Tomorrow Shape Challenge is a fantastic opportunity for young stylists to tackle and offer solutions to some of the global issues we are facing.
Sukwoo Lee, tha; It is an honor to be part of the jury for such a significant and important award. While studying for my undergraduate degree, I was inspired by many of the winning BraunPrize applications and have closely followed the work of Brown and Dieter Rams throughout my career. I am excited to see what this year’s competition will bring.
Johanna Schoemaker tha; I have been fortunate to have been part of the BraunPrize experience and to know first hand the impact that profit can have on a career of young stylists. I am very excited to join as a judge this year and see what great design concepts we get that can help to improve and change the world we live in for the better.
The BraunPrize 2021 International Design Competition is open globally and is free to enter. Submissions are welcomed by young stylists and inventors with less than 5 years of work experience and students of any profession.
For my information on the BraunPrize 2021 jury panel and competition please visit www.braunprize.org
—– Finish —–
Notes to the editors:
Photo credits:
Virgil Abloh – Richard Anderson
Cecilie Manz – Casper Sejersen
Johanna Schoemaker – Lina Zangers
Sukwoo Lee – designpress
Gary Hustwit by Ebru Yildiz
About the Brown Award:
The Brown Prize was established in 1968
The Brown Award 2021 marks 21rr edition of the international design competition
In 2018, the Brown Award received 3,087 applications from 107 countries
The Braun 2021 Award is organized by Braun, a Procter & Gamble brand and managed by the Braun Design Team in Kronberg, Germany
About Brown:
Braun, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble founded in Germany in 1921, develops and manufactures a large variety of small home appliances that marry with technical innovation, reliable quality and unique design. These range from electric razors and beauty products to hair care appliances. Brown products enjoy worldwide distribution. Please visit www.braun.com for the latest news and in-depth information about the Brown brand.
Sources
2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005057/en/2021-BraunPrize-International-Design-Competition-Jury-Panel-Revealed
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]