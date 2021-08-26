KRONBERG IM TAUNUS, Germany- (TELE BUSINESS) -Braun today officially announced the trial panel for BrownPrize 21; an international design competition that aims to promote the work of stylists, creators and young inventors, every three years.

Founded in 1968, the historic BraunPrize was Germany’s first international competition and its commitment to nurturing young talent has been highly praised by the design world and the design-conscious public ever since.

This year, new, future designers and inventors are tasked with helping Shape Tomorrow a call to action to explore good design that will address and solve today’s and tomorrow’s challenges.

The judging panel for this prestigious award includes internationally renowned experts who will honor visionary ideas and smart solutions that will help promote behavior change and impact on society today and the future of the planet with $ 100,000. Winning entries will be recognized and awarded by juries at a virtual awards ceremony in November.

21rr the BraunPrize edition will surpass the last competition held in 2018, which received 3,087 applicants from 107 counties.

The judges for the Brown21 Prize 2021 are:

Virgil Abloh, Chief Creative Officer and Founder of Off-White and Mens Art Director in Louis Vuitton (USA)

Cecilie Manz, Designer and Founder of Cecilie Manz Studio (Denmark)

Johanna Schoemaker, former BraunPrize winner and owner of the enduring jewelry brand Quite Quiet (Germany)

Li Ningning, Director of Industrial Design throughout the Xiaomi Ecosystem (China)

Sukwoo Lee, Founder of SWNA (South Korea)

Gary Hustwit, New York-based director and visual artist (USA)

Stefan Schamberg, Vice President of R&D, Brown Grooming and Devices (Germany)

Prof. Oliver Grabes, Head of Design at Brown and President of BrownPrize (Germany)

Prof. Oliver Grabes tha: It was important that the competition of these years reflect the first international and digital nature of the world in which we live today. We were thrilled to bring together a diverse group of some of the most talented creative leaders from around the world. It is a privilege to have their expertise to judge and reward the wonderful talent that will emerge from the competition.

Stefan Schamberg tha; When I started my career as a design engineer, I was fortunate enough to take my first steps in the industry with Brown, a brand that always stands for good design, functionality and consistent durability. The BraunPrize gives the next generation a similar opportunity to showcase their creativity and the field of their imagination to produce concepts that can change the world. It will be exciting to see what this young talent will produce.

Virgjil Abloh tha; As with any industry, it is important that we nurture new and emerging talents that will continually push the boundaries of what is creatively possible. It is an honor to be part of a judging panel as we play our part in helping the next generation of creators and innovators.

Cecilie Manz, tha; For me, encouraging the next generation of stylists is crucial.

Gary Hustwit tha; I have been a Brown fan for many years, and it is a privilege to be part of this year’s jury panel. I had the opportunity to do a deep dive into the design history of the company during my search for the film I made for Dieter Rams. The BraunPrize has an important background and continues to be a fantastic platform to showcase and nurture new creators in the design industry and beyond. I am excited to be part of this initiative and really look forward to seeing some innovative new ideas.

Li Ningning, tha; Good design is much more than designing products that are aesthetically pleasing – good design has the power to improve and change the world thinking from the original point of view of projects. The Tomorrow Shape Challenge is a fantastic opportunity for young stylists to tackle and offer solutions to some of the global issues we are facing.

Sukwoo Lee, tha; It is an honor to be part of the jury for such a significant and important award. While studying for my undergraduate degree, I was inspired by many of the winning BraunPrize applications and have closely followed the work of Brown and Dieter Rams throughout my career. I am excited to see what this year’s competition will bring.

Johanna Schoemaker tha; I have been fortunate to have been part of the BraunPrize experience and to know first hand the impact that profit can have on a career of young stylists. I am very excited to join as a judge this year and see what great design concepts we get that can help to improve and change the world we live in for the better.

The BraunPrize 2021 International Design Competition is open globally and is free to enter. Submissions are welcomed by young stylists and inventors with less than 5 years of work experience and students of any profession.

For my information on the BraunPrize 2021 jury panel and competition please visit www.braunprize.org

