The world’s first unmanned cargo ship with zero emissions will sail to Norway





If all goes according to plan, the ship will make its first voyage between the two Norwegian cities before the end of the year, with no crew on board. Instead, its movements will be monitored by three ground-based data control centers.

It is not the first autonomous ship – an autonomous ferry launched in Finland 2018 – but it is the first ship of fully electric containers, say its creators. Developed by chemical company Yara International, Yara Birkeland was created to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, which are toxic pollutants and greenhouse gases , and carbon dioxide, as well as the movement of goods away from sea routes.

Currently the shipping industry is accounted for between 2.5% and 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the International Maritime Organization.

Almost all of Norway ‘s electricity is produced by hydroelectric power, which is generally considered to have a lot more shorter carbon emissions than burning fossil fuels, although it still produces greenhouse gases with

Conceived for the first time in 2017, the ship was created in partnership with technology firm Kongsberg Maritime and shipbuilder Vard. Capable of holding 103 containers and with a maximum speed of 13 knots , will use a 7 MWh battery, with “about a thousand times the capacity of an electric car”, according to Jon Sletten, plant manager for the Yara plant in Porsgrunn, Norway. He says it will be loaded on the seashore “before navigating the container ports along the coast and then again, replacing 40,000 truck trips a year.” Unknown territory In addition to providing a greener option compared to conventional cargo ships, Sletten says being without a crew means it will be more cost-effective to operate. Initially, loading and unloading the ship will require people, but according to Sletten, all operations of loading, unloading and anchoring, including raising and lowering the ship, will also eventually work using autonomous technology. This will include the development of autonomous cranes and portable carriers – vehicles that place containers on ships. The Yara Birkeland was originally scheduled to sail last year, but the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with logistical challenges delayed its launch. “We overestimated his goal at first and started with many activities in parallel,” says Sletten. After shifting the project from a fast track to a step-by-step approach, Sletten hopes the ship will transport its first container from the town of Herya to Brevik this year. The project has also called for regulations to be developed in conjunction with Norwegian maritime authorities to allow an autonomous vessel to navigate the country’s waterways for the first time. From container to commercial Rudy Negenborn, a professor of marine technology and transportation at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, says fully autonomous ships like the Yara Birkeland are the future. But he adds that there are many challenges that need to be overcome before autonomous vessels can be used for long-distance commercial voyages. He says navigating traffic in major ports (unlike the relatively quiet inland ports Yara Birkeland will navigate) can be a major hurdle. “At some point, these ships will have to start interacting with each other so that they can exchange information and create non-conflicting paths,” he says. Negenborn adds that without a crew on board to carry out maintenance checks, autonomous ships would need integrated self-diagnosis systems with the ability to detect and fix problems, or call for human help. In addition to technical issues, he says there are also legal implications when looking at travel between countries. “Yara Birkeland operates along the Norwegian coast, but if it goes further, then it may encounter other territorial regions with possibly different rules and regulations that need to be met,” says Negenborn. “Who is responsible if something goes wrong?” Although Yara International does not plan to add more autonomous vessels to its operations, Sletten says we may see more elements of AI technology used in commercial vessels in the future. “On overseas ships it is probably a step too far, but I think the elements are already being used in shipping today when it comes to mooring and cruising,” he says. “I think we will see more partially autonomous elements added.”

