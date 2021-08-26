International
Blinken says approximately 1,500 people who may be Americans remain in Afghanistan
The State Department has contacted 500 people and is “aggressively” trying to reach thousands more as it continues evacuations from the now Taliban-controlled capital, Kabul.
More than 82,000 people have fled since the start of evacuation efforts on Aug. 14, including “at least 4,500 U.S. citizens and likely more,” Blinken told reporters at the State Department on Wednesday.
“Over the past 24 hours we have been in direct contact with about 500 additional Americans and given specific instructions on how to get to the airport safely,” he said.
“For the approximately 1,000 remaining contacts we had, who may be Americans seeking to leave Afghanistan, we are aggressively contacting them several times a day through multiple communication channels,” he added.
A senior State Department official described those efforts as uninterrupted, but told reporters that “in many cases, we have not received a response from them.”
“It could mean any number of things,” the official said.
“It could mean that the person at the bottom of the line is not actually a passport holder. There was an error in the data. It could mean they have already left, and we certainly expect this to apply to a number of Americans. , “the official said, noting that the department had been warning US citizens for months to leave Afghanistan.
“We will not leave anything to chance. That is why we are calling and re-calling, sending emails and e-mails to this universe of individuals we believe may be American citizens who are still in Afghanistan. , “they said.
Many of the Americans who remain in the country are dual nationals, a senior State Department official told CNN, saying “most of the Americans who are in Afghanistan are there now because they do not want to leave their extended family and they are make the choice not to go to the United States. “
“We as the US government cannot tell anyone that they should return home,” the official said. “Obviously these are difficult decisions, but they are making them according to their family needs and conscience at this point.”
Accurate counting difficult
The State Department has noted that it is difficult to accurately count the number of Americans in a country at any given time, as U.S. citizens are not required to register with the department or inform it when they leave.
It has led to a fluid and, at least publicly, obscure process – one that has played a role in the reluctance of US officials to ensure the exact number of Americans within the country. But behind the scenes, the attempt to get in direct contact with American citizens in the country and bring them within the perimeter of the airport has been a logistical undertaking that senior State Department officials describe as unprecedented.
That push began in earnest on August 13 – less than two days before the Taliban took Kabul – and over the past 10 days it has expanded to include hundreds of State Department consuls and volunteers around the world driving what has been done. an intensive 24 -7 operation, officials said.
Officials say they have accurately compiled their list of potential U.S. citizens in the country in real time and there have been thousands of messages and calls that continue until individual citizens are confirmed as evacuated through cross-checks on military flight manifestos.
“While evacuating Americans is our top priority, we are also committed to putting as many Afghans at risk as we can before the 31st,” Blinken said, describing the dangers of field evacuation operations.
“Every day we are on the ground is another day that we know ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack US and allied forces and innocent civilians,” the president said.
Security threats have posed daunting challenges for officials trying to navigate U.S. citizens through Taliban checkpoints surrounding the airport, senior State Department officials said.
While officials declined to give details for security reasons, an official told CNN that citizens are now being instructed to gather in groups in pre-designated safe places. They then move around the perimeter through alternative routes, with embassy officials and their military counterparts constantly giving instructions on safe options.
“It is hard to overestimate the complexity and risk of this effort,” said the top US diplomat.
“We are operating in a hostile environment in a city and country now controlled by the Taliban with the very real possibility of an ISIS-K attack. We are taking every precaution, but this is very dangerous. As the President said yesterday, we “We are on track to complete our mission by August 31 provided the Taliban continue to cooperate and there is no interruption in this effort,” he said.
While Blinken has said that the United States is committed to taking not only Americans but also “many Afghans who have stood by us for these many years and want to leave and have not been able to do so” outside Kabul after As of August 31, it is unclear how these efforts will continue once the US is no longer on the ground.
“Very active efforts are being made by countries in the region to see if they can play a role in keeping the airport open after our military mission leaves or if it is necessary to reopen it if it closes for a period of time.” Blinken said Wednesday, but no agreement has been reached on the operation of the airport once US troops leave.
Blinken could not commit to a continued diplomatic presence
The top US diplomat also did not pledge a US diplomatic presence that would stay in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the US military, saying at a press conference, “regarding our possible presence that will move forward after the 31st, we we are looking at a number of options. “
A senior State Department official said the future of the airport and the future of the US diplomatic presence are “very closely linked”, noting that “you will have a lot of pressure to find a place that would feel comfortable running worked diplomatically in a country where there is no ready access to an airport or seaport. “
“An airport will be important not only for a country like the United States, but also for our allies and partners,” they told reporters Wednesday.
The official also declined to say whether the U.S. would maintain a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after August 31, saying: “Right now we are focused on the evacuation operation.”
“These questions have a number of sub-questions attached, including the airport, including the type of government that can be convened in the coming days, the willingness of any such government to support its commitments, the ability of any such government to “Respect his commitments, so it is premature for us to go beyond that at this point, but it is something we are thinking about now,” they said.
They also noted that the number one priority is “the safety and security of our people.”
“We are continuing to work every day to evacuate as many people as we can,” Psaki said.
After the U.S. withdrawal and evacuation effort, Blinken said the U.S. “will judge our engagement with any Taliban-led government in Afghanistan based on a simple proposition: our interests and whether it helps us advance them or not.” .
“If engagement with the government can advance the enduring interest we will have in the fight against terrorism, the enduring interest we will have in trying to help Afghan people in need of humanitarian assistance, the enduring interest we have in seeing “If the rights of all Afghans, especially women and girls, are upheld, then we will do it,” he said.
“But basically, the nature of that engagement, and the nature of any relationship, depends entirely on the actions and behavior of the Taliban.”
This story was updated with additional reporting on Wednesday.
CNN’s Phil Mattingly contributed to this report.
