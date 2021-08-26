International
Teenage pilot trying to break world record stops in Montreal
A teenager on an epic global trip stopped in Montreal on Wednesday morning.
Zara Rutherford, a 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot, is trying to become the youngest woman to ever fly around the world alone. She hopes to inspire a new generation of girls to take an interest in aviation as they do so, and is gradually fulfilling that mission with every stop on her tour.
Rutherford landed at Saint-Hubert Airport just south of Montreal around noon Wednesday and was greeted by a water cannon salute and an adoring crowd of students and aviation enthusiasts. She was received by representatives from the cole nationale d’arotechnique.
“Thank you so much for this welcome from so many people here,” Rutherford said. “It was really amazing. Every time I stop there are more and more people, so who knows what will happen in Asia? “
Montreal is the 9th of 52 cities on five continents, where Rutherford plans to land by November 3rd.
She started her trip to Belgium a week ago, with stops in the UK, Iceland and Greenland before spending her last time in Goose Bay, Newfoundland. Rutherford noted the extreme heat in Montreal, as it was in one of the coldest places in the world just a few days ago.
“This is a dream I have been seeing for a long time,” she said of her trip. “I told my parents about it and they said, ‘yes, let’ s do it. We will find sponsors, we will make it work, but we will help you with that. “” Rutherford said the whole effort is being paid for by the sponsors she asked for herself.
Both of her parents are pilots, so she is very comfortable in the air. There were some moments of anxiety flying over icy, barren Greenland, however.
“I was thinking, ‘please don’t crash, please don’t crash. Engine, please don’t stop, please don’t stop,'” she said.
In the cockpit, Zara calms down with YouTube and podcasts and flies because she has an even more important mission than breaking the record,
“When I grew up, there weren’t many girls in aviation or STEM – science, engineering and math. I hope with my flight, you know, I’m telling the girls, ‘Look, there’ s a girl flying. You’re not alone.”
Maya Cantin, 21, studies space engineering at the cole nationale d’arotechnique, and said she is fascinated by Rutherford’s journey. At Cantin School, men outnumber women by 10 to one.
“Her journey is very, very inspiring,” Cantin told Global News.
Pilot Sandrine Brassard acted as a fixator for Rutherford in Montreal and said young girls need models to get into business.
She said only 14 percent of student pilots are women and that the Rutherford mission will do wonders for women and girls.
“It shows young girls that these older models have done it. “Like a proof that if we can do it, they can do it,” Brassard said.
Rutherford do continues her tour in New York City on Thursday. She plans to go to university after her trip and planned to visit several schools in Montreal during her stay.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
