Mexico welcomes more than 100 Afghan journalists fleeing the Taliban





The group of 124 people whose lives would be in danger in Afghanistan consisted of media workers and their families, including children, according to the statement. They arrived at Mexico City International Airport early Wednesday.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the decision to offer protection to journalists was “in line with Mexico’s historic position”.

“It’s about those who risk their lives to inform, communicate; who are committed to freedom of expression,” he said, adding that the group included reporters and local staff members from “many media outlets who have applied for humanitarian visas in Mexico’s due for recent events “.

The foreign ministry added in the statement that the costs of travel and living during their stay in Mexico will be covered by private sponsors and civil society organizations.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has warned that Afghan journalists face extreme risks amid Taliban control. At least three Afghan female journalists have been killed this year, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), while one was shot dead by a gunman in December 2020. The New York Times said Wednesday that a group of Afghans working for the newspaper, along with their families, were part of the group. According to a statement issued by the Mexican Foreign Ministry, International News Director for the New York Times Michael Slackman thanked Mexico for its support and “prompt delivery by the Mexican government for safe transportation for journalists.” In the statement, Slackman also called on “the entire international community to follow this example and continue to work on behalf of the brave Afghan journalists who are still in danger.” RSF said the Taliban were already imposing harsh restrictions on the news media – despite making promises to protect press freedom. “Officially, the new Afghan authorities have not issued any regulations, but the media and reporters are being treated arbitrarily,” RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire said in a statement. The group said at least ten journalists were subjected to violence or threats while working on the streets of Kabul and Jalalabad last week. Many of the Western media that had a presence in Afghanistan have evacuated their foreign correspondents and local staff in recent weeks, following the takeover of the Taliban.

