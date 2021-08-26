Canada’s global pandemic strategy is missing from the election dialogue

In the midst of a political campaign during the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada, politicians are making pragmatic decisions in the coming months regarding sound policy, economic recovery, health care and other key issues affecting the lives of Canadians. A key part during the term of the next prime minister is our global pandemic strategy.

First of all, a global strategy of equal vaccinations is a cornerstone in our future international diplomacy. With the current rate of Delta virus spread, there are likely to be another 250,000 deaths globally by the time of the Canadian election, many of which are in countries around the world with limited access to vaccinations.

The impact of this is not only felt with COVID-19, but the strain that affects many areas of healthcare. COVAX, the leading consortium of the World Health Organization, projects enough donated supplies to vaccinate 23 percent of the global population in a single dose by the end of 2021. With the great needs of promoters and a pediatric vaccination campaign, this many may come under target, leaving most of the world’s population vulnerable to COVID-19 for months to years, in the face of the most virulent variants circulating.

This poses major issues in terms of global health and diplomacy. The collapse of healthcare systems puts lives at international risk and deepens the divide between the low-income and high-income world. Economic progress in emerging markets is challenged by the pandemic, and this can have ripple effects on the financial system.

Political instability due to public health concerns has already been seen, with large-scale protests in Brazil and Cuba, and more will be expected in the future.

Finally, viral evolution in the context of large-scale transmission and populations with compromised immunity, can lead to further variability instability, compromising our ability to deal with the virus in future waves.

All of these reasons give the new Canadian leadership a moral impetus to do better in a global vaccine strategy. There are more vaccines in Canada than qualified residents, and with births expected in the coming weeks, there must be a hard look at where to draw the line.

Canada has provided monetary support to COVAX, however, the lack of vaccines from manufacturers has compromised its ability to distribute supplies globally. Equal access nationwide involves a redistribution of the supply of vaccines moving forward.

Canada has promised nearly 40 million doses, but our future leaders need to do more to ensure global stability. There may be other temptations to re-immunize low-risk populations with data shortages, as is happening in the United States. We will eventually also need to prepare for a childhood vaccination campaign.

However, our main focus should be the global approach to vaccination and our ability to support it immediately. Canada’s next leader must advocate for the G7 and G20 the continuing need to divert vaccines to countries where they are needed.

Finally, supporting biomedical research in vaccinations and therapies will be an important part of navigating the future. Canada has the expertise and infrastructure to become a global leader in alleviating suffering from this infection.

An integrated research network, funding and a national approach to basic science and clinical trials will allow Canadian scientists and healthcare leaders to bring better interventions to the forefront. Developing local production of vaccines and therapies will allow us not only to be self-sufficient in the coming months, but to support global equity efforts in responding to the pandemic.

Canada’s next leader has four difficult years ahead, amid uncertainty with an ever-changing pandemic. The vaccine era has given us all hope for a normal future to finally return, yet that hope is not part of the global perspective that is moving forward. While not an attractive platform, a successful leader will need to address the international pandemic strategy, as this will be an integral part of global diplomacy.