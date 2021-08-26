WATCH LIVE: Gladys Berejiklian Announces COVID-19 Cases in New South Wales

Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian announced the easing of restrictions on those who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus after her state marked the worst day in the pandemic, with 1,029 local cases on Thursday.

New South Wales has recorded 1,029 cases of local coronavirus – the highest daily number in any Australian state since the pandemic began – and three additional deaths after Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian revealed the greatest freedoms for fully vaccinated residents.

Infections recorded Thursday broke the previous state record of 919 cases set just a day earlier.

Berejiklian also confirmed that the nationwide blockade will be extended for two weeks, at least until September 10, due to community broadcasting in western NSW.

The prime minister told her daily news conference that she was “pleased to announce” the easing of restrictions on those who have rolled up their sleeves for two COVID-19 strikes after reaching the state target of six million doses earlier this week.

From 12.01 a.m. on Sept. 13, residents living outside troubled local government (LGA) areas will be able to hold outdoor gatherings for up to five people, including children.

All adults should be fully vaccinated, allowed in a person’s LGA or within 5 km of the home.

In COVID-stricken Sydney LGAs, dual-dose residents will be given one hour of recreation over their training hour.

Individual freedoms were established after consultation with Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant, her team and NSW Chief Psychiatrist Dr Murray Wright.

“We know that people who come together is what most people miss,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“Of the various options we looked at, it was the option that met the mental health and well-being needs of our community, but also provided the environment with the lowest risk.”

Further restrictions will be eased when NSW reaches 70 percent and then 80 percent vaccination coverage.

Berejiklian said the government will make further announcements regarding safe return to schools on Friday.

Of the new local cases Thursday, 185 are related to a known case or group, 160 are domestic contacts and 25 are identified as close contacts.

The source of infection for 844 cases is under investigation.

NSW Health said 91 were in isolation throughout their infectious period, 33 were in isolation for part of their infectious period, 61 were infectious in the community.

The isolation status of 844 cases is not yet known.

Berejiklian expressed her deepest condolences to the families of the three men who died Wednesday. They were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The men – one in their 30s, one in their 60s and one in their 80s – were caring in the community in western Sydney and died at home.

There have now been 79 COVID-19-related deaths in NSW between the last group and a total of 135 in the state since the pandemic began.

There are currently 698 cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, with 116 people in intensive care and 43 of them in ventilators.

The Prime Minister reiterated that southwestern and western Sydney continue to be areas of concern for health authorities.

“They account for over 80 per cent of all cases in those areas. So the focus of cases in those areas remains the case,” she said.

Of the 1,029 local cases, 403 are from Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 309 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 112 are from Sydney LHD, 71 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 35 are from Western NSW LHD and 57 are from LHD of Southeast Sydney.

There are 17 from North Sydney LHD, six from Far West LHD, two from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD and two from Central Coast LHD.

NSW Health said there were no new cases of Hunter New England LHD and 15 cases would not yet be assigned to an LHD.

Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro said regional areas are “at the tip of the knife” as he spoke with the decision to extend the nationwide blockade taken during Wednesday’s crisis cabinet meeting.

“We need to remove the pressure from the health system,” he said.

“The decision to extend the blockade is to protect communities and protect regions. We are sitting on the edge of the knife. It’s a tinderbox ready to explode.”

Barilaro also apologized for areas that did not have local COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

“But I say this: The reason you may not have cases is because of restrictions in place, minimizing movement,” he said.

“Because we know we are a very interconnected community in NSW regional and rural.”

NSW Health administered 51,232 COVID-19 vaccines in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday, including 11,754 at the vaccination center in Sydney Olympic Park.

The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 6,280,700, with 2,304,017 doses administered by NSW Health and 3,976,683 administered by the network of physicians and other providers as of 11:59 a.m. Tuesday.

Berejiklian reiterated that vaccination statistics continue to be the most important numbers moving forward.

“NSW has had to deal with this in a very tough way, but every state, once it grows 70 and 80 percent, every state will deal with Delta,” she said.

“Every country will have to deal with the fact that you will have more cases.

“As I keep saying, the most important statistics we need to focus on are the high levels of the vaccine and the number of people we keep out of the hospital. “It’s really important to move forward.”

1,029 local cases Thursday – found in 151,272 tests – lead to the eruption of the highly contagious Delta-type state to 15,684.

It follows 919 on Wednesday, 753 on Tuesday, 818 on Monday, 830 on Sunday and 825 on Saturday.

The blockade of Greater Sydney – which began on June 26 – has been extended until the end of September.

The spread appeared on June 16 after a limousine Bondi driver who was transporting the international plane contracted the virus.