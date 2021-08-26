Relief and concern for arrivals from Afghanistan





Thousands of Afghan and American refugees have arrived in the Washington region in recent days, finding refuge and a sense of relief after moving from one country to another and sometimes averting violent attacks by the Taliban while fleeing Kabul. At Dulles International Airport on Wednesday, Afghans were processed and tested for the coronavirus in a closed section. Workers at the airport, in North Virginia, then escorted many on charter buses throughout the day, taking them to the nearby Dulles Expo Center, where families were being housed temporarily. Most of the refugees brought few items. Some children held their shoulders over their shoulders. Parents kept babies and diapers in distress. The others had only plastic bags filled with clothes. More than 6,000 Afghans have arrived in the Virginia area, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday. Many refugees are staying at the Expo Center before moving to Fort Lee or Fort Pickett, where plans have been made for their release in Virginia or other states.

At least 1,500 U.S. citizens and tens of thousands of Afghans fear retaliation from the Taliban remain in the country, and Kabul airport has been a scene of chaos and violence with crowds of desperate people trying to escape as the U.S. military withdraws Aug. 31 deadline closes inside . Those who achieved this said they were relieved to arrive in the United States, although many still feared for family members trapped in Kabul. Kamran, 23, arrived in Dulles at 4 a.m. Wednesday with his sister and three cousins. After being evacuated from Kabul and detained in Bahrain, he said he felt good when he landed in America. I feel safe here, he said before boarding one of the buses. I think it’s a better place. Kamran left for Kabul airport five days ago, bringing only a small bag with two shirts, two pairs of jeans, a pair of sneakers and his phone charger. As he pushed his way to the American side of the airport, Taliban members beat him on the head and shoulders with sticks. He eventually made it and spent two days at the airport, which he said were torturous because the sun was burning hot and there was not enough water for everyone. Along with a group of other Afghans who arrived in Virginia, Kamran took a bus to the Expo Center, where the refugees were given food, drink and a place to rest.

Outside the center, the refugees got off the buses in the scorching heat and rushed inside. A line of buses lined the side of the building, which was blocked by metal barriers and yellow police strips.

Kamran said he did not yet know what he would do in America or where he would live forever. For now, he hopes to end up in California, where one of his sisters lives. We are just waiting and seeing what will happen, he said. Noah, a 31-year-old permanent resident who was visiting his family in Afghanistan, left the Expo Center on Wednesday afternoon with his wife, 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. Leaving for his home in Concord, California, he said he was happy to be back, though he was exhausted after passing through Qatar and Germany. Updated August 25, 2021, 11:15 am ET At the air base in Doha, Qatar, he said, thousands of people were crammed together and there was nothing to eat. He had to leave two luggage with his clothes and documents on the plane, and he is not sure how to get them. Understand the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Card 1 of 5 Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here you have more about their history of origin and their history as rulers. Who are the Taliban leaders? These are the main leaders of the Taliban, men who have spent years on the run, hiding, in prison and avoiding American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to govern, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim to be. What about Afghan women? The last time the Taliban were in power, they barred women and girls from taking most of the jobs or going to school. Afghan women have gained a lot since the fall of the Taliban, but now they fear the land could be lost. Taliban officials are trying to reassure women that things will be different, but there are signs that, at least in some areas, they have begun to restore the old order. He also expressed concern for his parents and siblings in Kabul. His brother, who helped US contractors in Afghanistan, is applying for a special immigrant visa. He has doubts, however, that it will be given. Although his brother went to the airport with him, Noah said he had been denied a flight to America. Nadima, a 36-year-old former government employee in Afghanistan, fled Kabul the day the Taliban took control. After her associates were stopped by Taliban members on the way to the office, they told her to board a flight abroad.

Walking for more than two hours at the airport, she saw cars coming out of the bumper and felt a sense of panic as people feared the return of the Taliban, she said. I felt heavy, she said. Everything I worked for, 20 years of work, collapsing before my eyes. She eventually secured a flight to Ukraine that day and arrived in Dulles on 17 August. She is now staying with a friend in Arlington, Va., And hopes to find a job soon. At the airport on Wednesday, the scene outside the processing center was tense. Concerned family members walk around, waiting for their loved ones to come out. Many stopped airport staff to ask about flight arrival hours. Joe, a 35-year-old hospitable worker who lives in Prince William County, Va., Arrived at the airport at 8:30 a.m. to wait for his wife and two daughters to disembark. His wife left for Kabul with their children in early June to attend her brothers’ wedding, which was due to take place on August 15, the day the Taliban took control of the capital. I’m feeling a little more relieved knowing they are on a flight home, but I would be much happier if I saw them already, he said.

