



At least 20 people have died in the western state of Venezuela, Merida, after heavy rains caused landslides and rivers. On state TV on Wednesday, an official of the ruling Socialist Party in Merida announced that the death puppet had grown up and said authorities were working to restore telephone service in some areas. State Governor Ramon Guevara said earlier that more than 1,200 homes had been destroyed and 17 people left missing as rescue workers continue to search the rubble. “Let ‘s try not to do this politically or ideologically,” said Guevara, a member of the opposition Democratic Action Party. “Let us all look for solutions to the problem.” Footage shared on social media showed cars engulfed in muddy buildings, buildings and businesses, and landslides leaving stones scattered across the streets. There is no energy in some areas Several towns in the affected area including Tovar, Bailadores, Zea and Santa Cruz de Mora are without electricity as flood waters damaged transformers, Guevara said. Neither the state government nor the municipality have the resources to help the affected areas, he said, but he had commissioned infrastructure specialists to work with the capital Caracason repairing buildings and roads. Tovar was among the cities in the state of Merida in Venezuela that dealt with power and telephone services after floods and landslides. (Comunicacion Continua / comunicacioncontinua.com / Reuters) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduroon said Tuesday that Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami had guaranteed fuel for the rescue effort. More than 50,000 affected Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos told state TV on Wednesday that at least 54,543 people in the country’s 87 municipalities had been affected. According to Ceballos, the states that remained in a state of emergency were Merida, Tachira, Zulia, Apure, Amazonas, Bolivar, Delta Amacuro, Monagas and Aragua. So far 80 firefighters and 60 civil defense officers from Merida have been deployed for emergency operations, in addition to members of the armed forces stationed in the area. Guevara instructed officials to set up a humanitarian aid collection post in downtown Merida, where they are receiving water contributions, perishable food, clothing and blankets. Guevara also deployed health workers in the hardest hit areas.

