Hong Kong National Security Police are investigating the organizers of the vigil in Tiananmen Square





The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Patriotic Democratic Movements must provide the personal details of all its directors and members, including their names, dates of birth, addresses, contact information and roles, the police letter said. He also demanded that the group – formed more than three decades ago to support those protesting for democracy in Beijing – provide all recordings of meetings with political groups in Hong Kong, Taiwan and abroad, as well as its source. his income.

The police letter said the request was made because it was “reasonable to believe” it would help investigate possible crimes against national security. The alliance must provide the information within 14 days, otherwise it could be prosecuted, she added.

Hong Kong police confirmed to CNN in a statement that they had asked “certain persons” to provide information “related to the maintenance of national security”, but declined to give further details.

The letter came after public broadcaster RTHK reported this week that the alliance was considering disbanding after Beijing announced last year a comprehensive national security law criminalizing secession, subversion, terrorism and co-operation with foreign forces.

In the wake of the legislation, the political and social landscape of the city has been transformed. Under security law, protesters, journalists and pro-democracy figures have been arrested; newsrooms were raided and forced to close; textbooks, movies and websites face new censorship ; and civic organizations including labor unions have folded under pressure from authorities. The Hong Kong Alliance has held its annual candlelight vigil on the anniversary of the strike since 1990. The Tiananmen Square events began with protesters in Beijing, mostly college students, gathering in the heart of the Chinese capital to mourn the death of a former ousted leader – then, to push for government reform and greater democracy. In the early hours of June 4, the Chinese army entered the square, with orders to quell the protests. No official death toll has ever been released, but rights groups estimate hundreds, if not thousands, were killed. Protests and crackdowns have been deleted from history books in China, censored and controlled. The annual Candle Vigil in Hong Kong has been, for decades, the only mass memorial held on Chinese soil. But the days of vigil seem to be numbered. This year’s event was banned by authorities, citing coronavirus restrictions. The Hong Kong Security Bureau also warned that attending or promoting any June 4 rally could violate national security law and result in imprisonment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/26/asia/hong-kong-national-security-tiananmen-vigil-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos