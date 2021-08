Fukushima operators to build underwater tunnel to dump contaminated water | Japan

Operators of the Japanese-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant have unveiled plans to build an underwater tunnel to release more than a million tonnes of country-treated water into the ocean. Plans for the 1km tunnel were announced Wednesday after the Japanese government decided in April to release the accumulated water in two years. Ministers say the release is safe because the water will be processed to remove almost all radioactive elements and will be diluted. But the April decision sparked a furious reaction from neighboring countries and fierce opposition from local fishing communities. Tokyo Electric Power Co. (Tepco) said it will begin construction of the tunnel by March 2022 after conducting feasibility studies and obtaining approval from authorities. It will have a diameter of about 2.5 meters and will lie east in the Pacific from reservoirs at the plant containing about 1.27 million tonnes of treated water. This includes water used to cool the plant, which was crippled after the fall after a major 2011 tsunami, as well as rain and groundwater penetrating daily. An extensive pumping and filtration system releases tons of freshly contaminated water every day and filters out most of the radioactive elements. But fishing communities fear the release of water will undermine years of work to restore confidence in their seafood. Plant decommissioning chief Akira Ono said Wednesday that releasing water through a tunnel would help prevent it from leaking back ashore. We will fully explain our security policies and the measures we are taking against reputational damage in order to spread the concerns of people involved in fisheries and other industries, Ono told reporters. Tepco said in a statement that it was willing to pay compensation for reputational damage related to the release. He also said he would accept inspections from the International Atomic Energy Agency on release safety. The agency has already approved the Japanese decision. The prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, has called the removal of water an inevitable task in the decades-long process of decommissioning the nuclear power plant. The debate over how to treat water has dragged on for years, as the space to store it in place is running out. The filtration process removes most of the radioactive elements from the water, but some remain, including tritium. Experts say the element is harmful only to humans in large doses and diluted water treatment does not pose any scientifically detectable hazards.

