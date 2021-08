The baby was born in the evacuated flight of Afghanistan called “Arrive” according to the sign of the plane call

“We have had further conversations with the baby’s mother and father,” said General Todd Wolters, commander of U.S. European Command and NATO Allied Commander-in-Chief in Europe, at a news conference at the Pentagon. “They named the little girl Reach. And they did it because the call sign of the C-17 plane that flew them from Qatar to Ramstein was Reach.”

Reach’s parents were on a flight from a stage base in Qatar after fleeing Afghanistan after taking Kabul from the Taliban.

“The pilot-in-command decided to lower the altitude to increase the air pressure on the plane, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life,” said a tweet from the official US Air Mobility Command account, noting that medical personnel from the 86th Air Force Medical Group came on board to deliver the baby as soon as the plane landed.

“With the landing, the planes from the 86th MDG came on board and delivered the child to the plane’s cargo hold,” said another tweet from the account. Reach and her mother were transported to a nearby medical facility, where the Air Mobility Command reported that they were in good condition. “As you can imagine, being an Air Force fighter pilot, it is my dream to see that little kid named Reach grow up to be an American citizen and fly United States Air Force fighters into our Forces Air, “joked Wolters. Speaking to CNN on Monday, the nurse who gave birth to Reach said she was “expecting the worst, hoping for the best”. “When I assessed the patient, we had passed the point of no return. That baby would be born before we could transfer him to another facility,” said U.S. Army Capt. Erin Brymer, a nurse enrolled at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. Asked when he realized things would be okay for the baby and mother, Brymer said, “When the baby came out screaming! And we were able to put it directly on the mother’s breast and breastfeed it right away. I was like, “Okay, we’m fine here. “” The pilot mistakenly reported that the baby was a boy, and Brymer said she corrected him. “I mean, she’m a girl,” the pilot said afterwards. The Pentagon today announced that approximately 88,000 evacuees have fled Afghanistan since the evacuation began, but thousands more are still trying to leave the country before the planned troop withdrawal ends next week.

CNN’s Brad Lendon, Atika Shubert, James Briggs and Jack Guy contributed to the report.

