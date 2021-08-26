Psychological violence: Alexei Navalny says he is forced to watch eight hours of state television a day | Alexei Navalny





Imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has compared the Russian prison to a Chinese labor camp and says he is forced to watch eight hours of state television a day. Navalny, who built his political career in exposing corruption in Russia, is being held in a maximum security prison colony in Pokrov, 100 km east of Moscow. In a comment last week to the Guardian written from prison, Navalny called on the West to take action against corruption and crackdown on oligarchs. This week he told her New York Times the days of hard work in the Soviet gulags were over, replaced by what he called the psychological violence of brainwashing and propaganda. You can imagine muscles tattooed with steel teeth continuing with knife fights to get the best bed by the window, Navalny was quoted as saying. You have to imagine something like a Chinese labor camp, where everyone marches in a row and where video cameras are hung everywhere. There is a constant control and a culture of robbery. He said guards watched them while watching hours of state propaganda, not allowing them to read or write, and waking prisoners if they fell asleep. But Navalny remained optimistic about the future of Vladimir Putin’s regime, insisting that one day it would end. Sooner or later, this mistake will be corrected and Russia will move on to a democratic, European path of development simply because that is what the people want, he said in the interview, published on Wednesday. He also reiterated criticism of US and European governments over sanctions against Russia, which he said hurt the Russian people more than those in power. He said he had not been attacked by any fellow inmates, and even described the fun of making food with them. Navalny has not been silent since his imprisonment in March, releasing a letter from prison and also managing several posts on social media. Western intelligence agencies have praised with high confidence that FSB officers poisoned Navalny with nerve agent Novichok last year. The dissident was sent to Germany for treatment, but defiantly returned to Russia in January, to be arrested and sent to the penal colony. The Kremlin denies Navalny poisoning and has said the prison sentence is not political. This month, he was charged with new crimes that could extend his sentence to three years in prison. If convicted, he could only be released after 2024, the year Russia is scheduled to hold presidential elections. His move has faced unprecedented pressure ahead of Russia’s September parliamentary elections, in which the Putins United Russia party is expected to fight.

