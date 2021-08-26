International
COVID-19: Saskatchewan health minister, opposition leader addresses vaccine mandates, restrictions
The Saskatchewan health minister addressed COVID-19 concerns in the province on Wednesday as cases continue to rise.
Increase in Saskatoons wastewater of the virus causing COVID-19
Paul Merriman told reporters while the government supports businesses and organizations that are ordering clients to be vaccinated, they are not changing their perspective on the issue at this time.
“I think he is violating people’s personal rights if he is ordering things,” Merriman said.
He added that it is the responsibility of individuals to get vaccinated and with more than 500,000 vaccines available in Saskatchewan, there is absolutely no reason why anyone should not be vaccinated right now.
Air Canada requires that all employees, new employees be vaccinated against COVID-19
I do not know why it should be a government mandate, the individual has to make the choice whether he wants to be vaccinated or not.
If it is mandated by the government, it simply changes the government factor that tells you what to do versus what you make the choice to achieve it. If people do not want to be vaccinated, this is their choice.
Merriman also turned to mandatory vaccines at major events, such as games at the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Currently, participants are not required to be vaccinated.
Health officials are in constant contact with the team and give them advice, Merriman explained.
Decision on vaccination mandate for Roughriders games left to team: Sask. Minister of Health
If the Knights want to make a choice, it’s up to them. I know some other CFL teams have been able to do that or have made their choice, and we hope the Knights make a choice in the near future, Merriman told reporters.
People have to go and get vaccinated, not just because of participating in one country, not just because they want to travel internationally or if they want to go to another province … they have to do it for their own health and wellness of their community With
Seeing all the signs entering the fourth wave, Merriman added.
The return of the mask orders the proper movement between the 4th wave of COVID-19: experts
As for the restrictions being reintroduced, Merriman said it would take two to three weeks to see a full impact.
At that time, people could be vaccinated.
He said the government is not changing its direction since the end of the state of emergency on July 11 and the lifting of all restrictions.
I said. The NDP criticizes governments that treat COVID-19 over the summer
Opposition leader Ryan Meili accused Prime Minister Scott Moe and Merriman of resting their summer in connection with addressing COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.
They have completely abandoned any action on COVID-19 for almost two months now, Meili told reporters after the Merrimans press conference.
I said. NDP calls for mandatory vaccination for teachers, staff in return to school plan
We need to have a health minister who gives us a clear vaccine mandate in key areas, people who work in schools, people who work in health care facilities, people who are attending big events like rider games and concerts.
Meili also asked when the government would decide to resume the mask mandates.
BC and Manitoba have decided to reverse underwear masks in response to growing cases.
171 false positives COVID-19 ‘very traumatic’ says Saskatchewan health minister of laboratory errors in long-term care
Meili added that the government should look at restoring mandatory internal camouflage, especially in cities like Saskatoon and Regina where cases are on the rise.
As of Wednesday, Saskatoon had 455 active cases of COVID-19 and Regina had 86.
Meili suggested that the Saskatchewan Health Authority start contacting individuals who are not yet vaccinated to let them know where they can get a vaccine and ask if they have any questions about the vaccine to curb vaccine reluctance. .
Saskatchewan Airports sees a resurgence in air passenger traffic this summer
Meili said vaccine requirements in various professions are part of life.
I am a family doctor and to go to medical school I had to have all kinds of vaccines.
According to Health Canada, as of Aug. 14, 56.84 percent of the Saskatchewans population is fully vaccinated, the second lowest percentage in the country.
