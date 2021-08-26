Qantas thinks of pulling the needle on Perth-London flights, quotes WA “conservative border policies”

Qanta CEO Alan Joyce said Aussies outside Western Australia would be “incredibly disappointed” if they could fly to London and not Perth once the national vaccine targets were met.

Non-stop flights between Perth and London can never resume with Qantas weighing whether they will pave the way for good, citing Western Australia’s “conservative border policies”.

The airline is considering relocating service to Darwin, rather than reopening Australia’s international border as it now uses the city as the main entry point for repatriation flights.

Qanta CEO Alan Joyce told Sky News Australia on Thursday that he did not want to move operations from Perth to Darwin, but the Australian flag carrier “should look at alternatives” if the WA complies with its border restrictions.

“Qantas will find ways of functioning and managing the circumstances we see at the time and there are other possibilities, and not all of our eggs are in one basket,” he said.

“People would be incredibly disappointed if you could go and visit your relatives in London and the UK for Christmas, but you could not go and visit your relatives in Perth.

“I do not think this will happen, but we just have to have an alternative plan if it does, and that is what we are putting in place.”

Darwin uninterrupted services to London can also be used in addition to flights from Perth.

Inbound and outbound travel restrictions for vaccinated Australians will be lifted when 80 per cent of individuals over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated – part of Phase C in the national plan to get out of the pandemic and live with COVID-19 in the community.

The plan was approved by the National Cabinet, but recently Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan and his Queensland counterpart Annastacia Palaszczuk have shown a reluctance to open up when the vaccine target is met due to the NSW outbreak.

Mr Joyce said he hoped state leaders would stick to the national plan, adding that he wanted to ask prime ministers if Australia did not open up by 80 per cent, what was the way out of the pandemic.

“If we do not open up to 80 percent, what are we looking for, how can we open up, what is the alternative, will we remain a lonely nation forever? I do not think that would be the right of the population,” he said.

Qantas has indicated that international services could resume in December given the growing pace of Australian vaccines, with flights to the UK expected to be among the first to be allowed to take off.

“We have to hope for the best and plan for the worst so we think the UK would be a very good market for us when the borders open up and the UK has achieved very high vaccination levels. , “said Joyce.

“We think by Christmas it should be one of the markets that is being considered a bubble.”

Qantas on Thursday posted a pre-tax legal loss of $ 2.35 billion in fiscal year 2020-21, revealing that COVID-19 restrictions had cost the company $ 12 billion in revenue in 12 months.

There are currently 55.2 per cent of Australians over the age of 16 who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 32.3 per cent who have received two strokes.