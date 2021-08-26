International
I said. the chief of medical health addresses vaccination rates, increasing in hospital admissions
Saskatchewan’s chief health official says the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is now worrying, but he does not think restrictions are needed at this time.
As of Wednesday, there are 108 people in hospital due to the virus, with 20 in intensive care. Dr Saqib Shahab says most of those cases are unvaccinated. But while provinces like British Columbia are seeing a return to restrictions, Saskatchewan is not.
Meanwhile, Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merrimansa says there are signs the province is entering its fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that the provincial government is not prepared to order vaccinations.
That would violate “people’s personal rights,” Merriman told a news conference in the legislature on Wednesday, following pressure from the Opposition to order vaccines among several groups, including health care workers.
According to Merriman, a provincial term mandate or a vaccine passport system are also excluded.
On Tuesday, Manitoba announced it would seek vaccinations for provincial health care workers, teachers and those working with vulnerable populations.
Also resumed internal camouflage.
Manitoba is also expanding the list of services and activities that can only be accessed if one is fully immunized against COVID-19.
In Quebec, the provincial government is putting in place a vaccine passport system starting Sept. 1 that will ban people who are not fully vaccinated from many non-essential activities.
But in Sask., That is ruled out.
Shahab told the CBC on Wednesday that institutions such as universities that have implemented vaccine mandates are “leaders” in the fight against the pandemic.
“I absolutely agree that whenever there is a request, for example, for university students, [vaccine] intake increases “.
However, he questioned the need for provincial mandates, including masks, citing the need for voluntary compliance.
“Should there be more local measures? Are we looking for a stronger provincial mandate? I think this is something that needs to be discussed on an ongoing basis,” Shahab said.
While Shahab says the province will not restore a masked mandate at this time, he strongly recommends Sask. residents wear masks in crowded indoor spaces, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not.
Shahab continues to beg people to take personal initiative and get vaccinated.
“We still have a lot of vaccines. You know, before we go into the fall, I think it ‘s critical for vaccination to increase. And a lot of [my] colleagues are working with communities to do just that. “
Strengthening the health care system
If hospitalizations continue to rise, Shahabsaid emergency and electoral medical care will be delayed.
“For the most part, any hospitalization now because of COVID … in the vast majority of cases is preventable,” Shahab said.
“Health care providers are very frustrated and sad because whenever they care for a person who is unvaccinated in the hospital everyone thinks it is preventable, as are many patients and loved ones’ families who end up in the hospital. “
Shahab said the province should only have 20 or 25 daily hospitalizations at COVID-19 hospital now. However, higher levels of vaccination are needed first.
“We can easily vaccinate another 15 percent within a week or two, the first dose and then the second dose within four weeks. That could reduce hospitalizations by 50 percent or more.”
Shahab said more sustainable use of the mask indoors could reduce hospital admissions. But again, a provincial term is not on the cards at this time.
Advancing Sask vaccination
Shahab said the province has seen a high involvement in vaccinations against COVID-19, especially with residents aged 60 and over.
“And because of that, thankfully, we’re not seeing high rates of hospitalization and death in the most vulnerable. And even though we have occasional imports of cases in long-term care facilities, thankfully vaccines protect the most vulnerable and we “We are not seeing major explosions and hospitalizations,” he said.
The chief medical officer also said vaccines have been proven to be effective in preventing serious diseases. While some vaccinated can still become infected with the virus and have a mild illness, about 80 percent of daily COVID-19 cases in the province are unvaccinated, he said.
“If you are fully vaccinated, 60 percent of the time you will not have any disease. And 20 percent of the time you will be asymptomatic, but you can get rid of the virus in a short period of time … and 20 percent of people in general will get mild illness, “Shahab said.
“Even if you are older or haverisk factors, progression rates suggest that you usually just get a mild illness, unless, of course, you have immune suppression or other comorbidities.”
However, if people are not vaccinated, Shahab said the virus is worse than in 2020 because of the variants.
The vaccination rate among children aged 12 and over, as well as their parents, is lower than other groups. But Shahab said there is still time to protect himself and get vaccinated when the school year begins.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/sask-chief-medical-health-officer-addresses-vaccination-rates-calls-for-mandates-climbing-hospitalizations-1.6153259
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
