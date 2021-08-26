Kamala Harris promises US assistance to Afghan women and children





HANOI Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday that the United States will work with its allies to protect women and children in Afghanistan, as Taliban control forced it to face troubling historical parallels and diverted attention from its mission. original on a five-day trip to Southeast Asia. There is no doubt that any of us who pay attention are concerned about that issue in Afghanistan, Ms. Harris said, referring to the protection of women and children in that country. The Vice President made her comments in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, on the last day of her trip to Southeast Asia, a key part of the Biden administration’s strategy to build partnerships in the region and refocus US foreign policy on competing with growing influence. of China. For Ms. Harris, the trip was an opportunity to assert herself on the world stage as her first overseas trip to Central America, one focused on addressing the root causes of migration, was marred by the political backlash against the Biden administration’s response to the crossings. high on the southwestern border.

Mrs. Harris has faced the daunting challenge of securing partners in Asia and around the world that the United States could still be a credible ally between the rapid withdrawal of the Taliban from Afghanistan and the United States from evacuations. random. With the Biden administration’s race to meet an August 31 deadline to leave Afghanistan, the situation in Kabul has cast a shadow over a journey aimed at focusing on public health, supply chain issues and economic partnerships. In Singapore, whether it was at her meeting with city-state leaders or during her orchid tour following a high-interest foreign policy speech, Ms. Harris was constantly faced with questions about the attraction, the future of human rights in Afghanistan and the fate of those who had risked their lives to help American troops in the 20-year war. In Hanoi, the pressure did not subside particularly as the world witnessed images of desperate Afghans rushing after US military aircraft, comparing it to the 1975 U.S. evacuation from Vietnam.

On Thursday, Ms. Harris did not directly answer a question about whether the Americans were safer now than they were before withdrawing from Afghanistan. Instead, it promoted the administration’s evacuation efforts, which have grown rapidly in recent days.

Biden administration officials have said they have evacuated tens of thousands of people since August 14, the day before Kabul fell to the Taliban. Most Americans have been deported, although tens of thousands of Afghan allies will surely leave after the August 31 deadline. Updated August 26, 2021, 9:01 AM ET During her trip, Ms. Harris stayed in the message, stressing that the administration was particularly focused on evacuating the remaining American citizens and Afghan allies. Her flight to Hanoi on Tuesday from Singapore was delayed by three hours due to what the United States Embassy in Vietnam described as a possible anomalous health incident. This is the language the Biden administration uses to refer to the so-called Havana syndrome Unexplained headaches, dizziness, and memory loss reported by many State Department officials, CIA officers, and their families in various locations. Asked about the report, Ms. Harris said only that officials were watching it. Understand the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Card 1 of 5 Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here you have more about their history of origin and their history as rulers. Who are the Taliban leaders? These are the main leaders of the Taliban, men who have spent years on the run, hiding, in prison and avoiding American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to govern, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim to be. What about Afghan women? The last time the Taliban were in power, they barred women and girls from taking most of the jobs or going to school. Afghan women have gained a lot since the fall of the Taliban, but now they fear the land could be lost. Taliban officials are trying to reassure women that things will be different, but there are signs that, at least in some areas, they have begun to restore the old order. Ms. Harris used the trip to Southeast Asia not only to build partnerships on climate change, cybersecurity and the pandemic, but also to issue her clearest comments so far on Beijing. Both Beijing and Washington are located in Southeast Asia as a region of economic and geopolitical importance. Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam have accused all of China of building and strengthening artificial islands in the South China Sea and sending ships to intimidate their armies and fishermen. On Wednesday, Mrs. Harris offered to send aircraft carriers and a coastal car to Vietnam, in addition to a donation of one million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

When it comes to Beijing, let me be very clear, she said. We welcome fierce competition, we do not seek conflict, but on issues like you raise, the South China Sea, we will talk. Tension between the United States and China appeared over Ms. Harriss’s entire trip even when she was in the air. Beijing took advantage of its delayed flight to Hanoi to send an envoy to meet with the Prime Minister of Vietnam and promised a donation of two million doses of coronavirus vaccines twice the size of the US donation. After that meeting, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stated that his country is not making an alliance with one country to fight against another, according to Vietnamese state media. That’s impressive, said Aaron Connelly, a researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore. Chinese officials, he said, believe they have the advantage and are trying to make it clear to Southeast Asian counterparts that there will be costs to engaging with the United States.

