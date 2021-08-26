Angela Merkel scores higher in approval ratings than any current world leader Angela Merkel





Nearly 16 years after becoming Germany’s chancellor, Angela Merkel’s approval ratings in five major European countries and the United States remain higher than those of any other current world leader, a new poll shows. Asked by YouGov whether they had a favorable or unfavorable opinion of Merkel, who resigns next month after four terms in office, more respondents gave a positive decision than a negative one in all six countries surveyed. The veteran chancellor, who has worked with four US and French presidents, five British prime ministers and eight Italian heads of government since her election in 2005, scored +61 in Spain, +49 in France and +30 in Germany. Opinions in Italy, the US and the UK were slightly less positive at +23, +17 and +15, but of the other world leaders, only Joe Biden only eight months into his presidency and still taking advantage of a non-Trump effect , with the poll conducted before this month the chaotic events in Afghanistan were even very close. Canadas Justin Trudeau also scored positively, while Frances Emmanuel Macron was rated positively in just two countries: Germany and Spain. Other key figures, including Kinas Xi Jinping, Russia Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi of India and Britons Boris Johnson, recorded net negative ratings in all six countries surveyed. The British Prime Minister scored negative net ratings of -22 in Britain, -40 in Italy, -53 in Germany, -24 in France, -48 in Spain and -2 in the US. The least popular world leader was Xi, with a negative average approval rating of -55. Table of approval ratings for different leaders in different nations Differently described as the most powerful woman in the world and the de facto leader of the EU, the prudent, cautious, methodical, pragmatic, often non-commissioned Merkel was highly praised for her treatment of the German economy. Among people who had heard of her, the poll showed a positive net rating of +46 in all six countries for Merkel’s economic management, along with positive average ratings of +44.5 for improving Germany’s reputation abroad and +34 for the impact of its in German society. Her response to climate change and her response to the coronavirus crisis also received favorable reviews, but her efforts to tackle Brexit were seen less positively, particularly in the UK and her treatment of the Greek debt crisis and migration crisis. Europes 2015 was rated negatively in most countries. On the eve of her departure and with the future of post-Merkel Germany becoming increasingly insecure, most respondents who knew who Merkel was in Germany, France, Spain and Italy ranked her among the top five figures. strong global, compared to about a third of Britons (31%) and Americans (36%). The survey was conducted between July 9 and August 10 with nationally representative samples of more than 1,000 people.

