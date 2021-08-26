To mark 50 years, the Ecology Action Center encourages art around Nova Scotia

The Center for Action for Ecology started as a student project in 1971 with a wild idea: people in Halifax should recycle things and not just throw everything in the trash.

“They had a truck and drove around and got people’s recyclable materials because there was no other recycling program,” said Joanna Bull, the organization’s engagement manager in the community.

“At the time, everyone thought they were crazy. It was a completely brainstorming, unrealistic, radical idea. I like this story because it shows that change is really possible and that the actions and advocacy of ordinary people, young people in this case can actually change our society in significant ways “.

Those Dalhousie University students never imagined they were starting an organization that would play a significant role in Nova Scotia life 50 years later.

This undated archive file shows the EAC in action. (Submitted by the Ecology Action Center)

For decades, the Center for Ecology Action worked against a proposal to build the world’s largest nuclear power plant on an island near Shag Harbor. They partnered with farm women from CenterBurlington to stop uranium mining in the province.

But Bull said it is not the time to look back. Like the founders, the organization has eyes for the future and its 40 staff and 5,000 members are focusing on climate change, biodiversity collapse and environmental injustices.

“Hopefully 50 years from now, we’ll look back and say,‘ I can’t believe we’ve burned all those fossil fuels for everything. What a crazy thing it was to do then. “Just like throwing glass bottles in the trash was in 1971.”

Joana Bull says some of the people who founded the organization are still members today. (CBC)

To mark this year’s 50th anniversary, EAC called on the Nova Scotia artistic community to create some visions of the future.

More than 50 artists created 50 unique works of art throughout the province.

If you download the app, 50 Things: An Art Adventure, it will tell you when you are near one. Some are physical objects, while others reveal videos or podcasts within the app.

In 2019, EAC staff and volunteers supported Pictou Landing First Nation in calling for an end to the Boat Harbor spill. (Submitted by the Ecology Action Center)

Respect the Sun.

Walk across a Halifax bridge and listen to the founders of the Ecological Action Center talk about how they started the organization and what role the bridge itself played. Another place features a quilt made of rubber bands used to hold lobster claws together.

Lorne Julian Sun’s Respect will be shown in Halifax through October. (Jon Tattrie / CBC)

Or if you are crossing the streets of Agricola and Willow, stop and take in Respect the Sun by Lorne Julian. He is a Mi’kmaw artist from Millbrook First Nation.

His mural, painted on 10 wooden panels and attached to the building, features an eagle. The animal plays an important role in Mi’kmaw and other indigenous cultures, Julian said.

“It is believed that they are able to lead our prayers to the Creator, to God,” he said. “The eagle is raising one arm up towards the sun and also another arm pointing down towards Mother Earth.”

Orange represents residential school survivors and children who died in institutions. Julian said Mi’kmaw’s tendency to think about the next seven generations, not just today, naturally leads her artists to think about the deep future of the planet and people.

“I believe that now, we are in a time of healing, a time of change, not just for the people of the First Nations, but for the rest of Canada. We are all talking about reconciliation; we all need to work together, he said.

“Nova Scotia has come a long way. The Canadian Atlantic has come a long way. I think people have been given a chance to reflect on what is important in your life today. And I think there I am.”

He hopes his work inspires people to reflect on our shared world and explore their cultural roots, especially the young Mi’kmaw. “I want to give hope to our youth and I think that is what my job represents.”

Dancing in court cases

Ben Stone helped coordinate 50 works of art hidden in Nova Scotia to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Ecology Action Center. (CBC)

Ben Stone, co-artistic director with the Zuppa Company Theater, helped organize the art projects.

“We have crafts, we have film, we have voice, we have music,” he said. There are also plays, audio creations and many interactive exhibitions.

If you see someone dancing beautifully on a beach in Nova Scotia, download the app and join.

“There’s a particular part that’s a kind of DIY dance you do with yourself, or with a group, and the app instructs you on how to do that dance,” he said.

“It’s based on the four court cases in which the EAC participated, so you dance these different court cases with a dance instructor in your ears.”

The app comes out live on Friday and will be open for 50 days, ending on the Nocturne weekend in October. Then, everything disappears.

“I doubt anyone will be able to see the 50s. There are some as far away as them [Cape Breton Highlands National Park] to Cape Forchu in Yarmouth. There are some in the Bear River. “They have spread all over,” Stone said.