Weekly control of the COVID-19 vaccination in the Ottawa area: August 26

Main points:

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings youth around the development of COVID-19 vaccination across the region. You can find more information through the links at the bottom of the page.

Nearly 3.3 million doses have been administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has a population of about 2.3 million. That’s about 50,000 doses in the last week as the space slows from the peak in late spring and early summer.

Provincial photo

Starting next Wednesday in Quebec, people will need to show evidence that they have been adequately vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to go to restaurants, bars, gyms and participate in other non-essential public activities.

These sites will require ID and proof of vaccination: Quebecers may show either a mobile app or paper evidence, while people living elsewhere will need to show printed evidence.

Apple users can download the VaxiCode app now. Coming soon for Android devices.

LOOK | Christian Dub says vaccine passports represent freedom:

Vaccine passports represent freedom for most Quebecers, says Dub Health Minister Christian Dub says the new system, starting Sept. 1, means most people will not lose access to non-essential services during the fourth wave. 1:52

Quebec may soon follow Ontario and allow all children born in 2009 to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Eighty-five percent of eligible Quebec residents have had at least one dose, and 77 percent are fully vaccinated.

Public health officials in eastern Ontario say they see some use in that province by adopting a COVID-19 vaccine passport.

Eighty-three percent of Ontario residents are 12 years old and have at least one dose of the vaccine, while about 75 percent are fully vaccinated.

Its chief health officer wants 90 per cent of residents to be fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA

Vaccine mandates continue to expand in the capital. Some examples in the past week include CHEO and ticket events at TD Place, such as the upcoming Bluesfest and CityFolk weekends.

There is a vaccine clinic at the opening of the home in the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday, owned by the team.

As live sports return to Ottawa, teams such as the Redblacks and Atltico Ottawa will host clinics in their own games. (Matt Marton / Associated Press)

Cities determined how and when third doses of the vaccine would work for eligible groups.

The province notified these promoters last week and said details would be in each health unit (details are shared below if available).

The capital has regular andpop-up clinicsfor anyone entitled to receive a first or second dose, it is open more vaccine centers in the neighborhood,and isbringing mobile vaccine clinics to those who request itwith

Health Medical Officer Dr. Vera Etches said late last week neighborhood centers offer more evening and weekend hours, and help a strategy to address barriers for ages and vaccinated areas.

More than 1.5 million doses are now given to Ottawa residents.

Seventy-four percent of the city’s total population of about 1,050,000 have had at least one dose, including 85 percent of residents 12 years and older.

Sixty-eight percent of the general population is fully vaccinated, as are 78 percent of residents older than 12 years.

This graph combined with stripes and lines shows vaccination numbers for Ottawa residents ranging from 12 to 80 years old. Each age group is over 70 percent fully vaccinated, except for two: ages 18 to 29 and 30 to 39. (Ottawa Public Health)

Western Quebec

Outaouais has distributed more than 540,000 combined first and second doses to a population of approximately 386,000.

Since its last update on August 10, slightly less than 70 percent of its total population had at least one dose and 58 percent were fully vaccinated.

Continues to list mobile and present clinics online

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

Manage by managing smaller clinics and mobile clinics to better reach areas with lower vaccination rates, with options that are regularly shared online and in his social resources.

Upcoming options include Kingston’sMolly Brant Public School on Saturday and Napanee Rotary Park on Sunday.

Thanks to everyone who came out @KFLAPH mobile vaccine clinic held today in the Center! Please share that we will be holding another clinic on Tuesday 31st August from 12-4pm! #Save the date https://t.co/i2HP78LpN5 –@CataraquiCentre

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has had more than 303,000 combined first and second vaccine doses given to residents.

The health unit has now given the first dose to about 83 per cent of its population aged 12 and over, and about 77 per cent of qualified people have been fully vaccinated.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

This health unit completes its massive clinics on Friday, telling people with a later appointment to re-book or visit a clinic to walk as it moves to a more flexible plan.

Details are shared regularly on its website and social media.

There are clinics open Thursday at Cornwall’sEastcourt Mall, Saturday at Cornwall Motor Speedway, and Wednesday morning at Akwesasne’s Kanonhkwa’tsheri: io Health Facility.

LOOK | How do vaccines help if people catch COVID-19:

Dr. Kieran Moore explains COVID-19 progression infections The Ontario chief doctor said Tuesday that sometimes, a number of vaccinated people will get COVID-19, but they will have less severe symptoms, along with a lower risk of hospitalization, ICU admission. and death. 0:57

More than 289,000 doses of vaccine have been administered to a population of approximately 209,000. About 83 percent of residents 12 years of age and older are partially vaccinated, and about 76 percent are fully vaccinated.

Medical Health Officer Dr. Paul Roumeliotis told reporters Monday that the EOHU needs about 5,000 more skilled people to take their first stroke to reach 85 percent with at least one dose, and about 14,200 of them to reach 90 percent.

He also said that the third shooting for eligible groups starts this week, but the health unit has not posted details.

LOOK | Updating his vaccine starts around 3:00:

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The health unit has given more than 270,000 doses to residents.

Ninety-one percent of residents 12 and older have at least one dose, and 85 percent of them have both doses.

There is a constant supply of vaccines and the unit is posting vaccine sites on Twitter AND onlineWith He says third doses will be coordinated through care homes and health care providers for suitable people.

Upcoming mobile options include Willows Feed Mill in Delta Friday, and both Brockville Speedway and Giant Tiger distribution centers in Johnstown on Saturday.

Mass vaccination clinics will close on Tuesdayand the health unit will switch to a mobile clinical model. Her Brockville Clinic moves on Fridaywith

Hastings Prince Edward

Vaccination lists on standby are not provided here as officials instead, focus on the clinics presentwith

The upcoming clinics will take place in two residential developments in the Trenton community on Thursday, the Madoc skating rink on Friday and the Marmora Farmers Market on Saturday.

There are regular clinics in Bancroft, Belleville and Picton.

82% of HPEC residents aged 12 and over have the first dose of the vaccine, and 71% have the second dose! There are many opportunities for vaccination at upcoming clinics and pop-up clinics across HPE in August. See schedule: https://t.co/JzOtC2XdIU –@HPEPublicHealth

More than 230,000 doses have been administered to residents of this area. An additional 5,200 doses were given at CFB Trenton.

Eighty-two percent of the local population 12 and older now had the first dose. Seventy-two percent are fully vaccinated.

Renfrew County

RECITED third doses are generally available in a time frame similar to Ottawa, but people with qualifying health conditions should talk to a doctor. Unlike Ottawa, people do not need a letter to bring to a clinic.

Mass clinics are done and the health unit divides regularly pop-up information and walking-trend onlinewith

There is a pop-up clinic with both options drive up and walk to Killaloe Public School on Friday afternoon.

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed about 143,000 doses.

About 83 percent of its eligible population, including the military at Garrison Petawawa, have at least one first dose, and about 77 percent are fully vaccinated.