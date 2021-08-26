‘Progress, but more work needed’: UEFA human rights delegation visits Qatar





A migrant worker walks through a construction site in Doha, Qatar, where human rights have been under scrutiny A UEFA delegation visiting Qatar to assess workers’ rights says progress has been made, but more work is needed ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Human rights issues in the host country have been under scrutiny since Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010. UEFA set up a working group in May to work with FIFA on the issue. The visit came after Amnesty International published a report claiming that “thousands” of migrant deaths had not been properly investigated. Qatar has brought in migrant workers to help build infrastructure ahead of the Winter World Cup. In its 56-page report Thursday, Amnesty called on the Football Federation to put pressure on Qatar to strengthen protection for migrant workers. Following the August 24 visit, UEFA delegate Gijs de Jong said: “It is very clear that Qatar has made significant positive progress with human rights legislation in the last three years. The challenge is that the legislation has not yet been universally adopted. , and … there is a need for further work. “ UEFA Director of Football and Social Responsibility Michele Uva said: “We all agree that football has the potential to make a difference in these areas and that is why we think it is our duty to engage strongly in this discussion. “ The working group’s initial recommendations say suppliers contracted in Qatar should have strong consultations with workers ’committees and include a call to start a review of how football can help set up workers’ rights centers to leave a lasting legacy beyond the World Cup. An FA spokesman agreed with UEFA’s assessment of the progress made and the work still needed in Qatar, and said the FA is in regular dialogue with Amnesty, FIFA and the UK Foreign Office in order to stay informed about developments. Among the areas of progress in the Gulf state are the introduction of a ban on outdoor work if the heat and humidity reach 32 degrees. Amnesty is pushing for forced leave and improvements in investigating and compensating for migrant worker deaths. Further visits are planned before the start of the tournament in November 2022 and the World Cup after 2023.

