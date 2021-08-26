Thursday forecast: Hotter and wetter





LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Hot and turbulent conditions will continue at least Saturday in southeastern Nebraska with little chance of rain on Thursday and Friday. There seems to be a better chance of storms scattering Saturday evening on Sunday and it will be cool on Sunday afternoon. Mostly sunny, windy, hot and humid Thursdays in the upper 90s. The heat index values ​​will be around 105 to 107 late Thursday afternoon. South wind 10 to 20 kilometers per hour with occasional winds between 25 and 30 mph. Heat indices will range from 100 to 108. (1011 Moti) Hot and humid. (1011 Moti) Severe weather is possible this late afternoon and overnight, mostly in northern Nebraska. Some strong isolated storms possible tonight in the Lincoln area. Scattered strong weather is possible Thursday and Thursday evening in northern Nebraska. Severe isolated weather in southern Nebraska. (1011 Moti) Partly cloudy skies Thursday night with some possible isolated storms in the Lincoln area after midnight. Decline in the mid-1970s. Warm and turbulent once again, especially in southeastern Nebraska. (1011 Moti) Friday will be hot and humid again with isolated storms in the morning and scattered storms on Friday night. The highest levels on Friday will be in the mid-90s with the heat index from 100 to 105. Hot and humid Friday afternoon (1011 Moti) The heat and humidity continue on Saturday with some storms scattered in the morning and then again on Saturday evening to Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday afternoon in the Lincoln area will be in the mid-90s. Rain and storms scattered on Sunday, cooler but still wet. Heights in the mid-80s. We will have high seasonal temperatures on Monday in the mid-80s with some scattered storms. Higher levels support around 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Hot and turbulent conditions until Saturday with little calm for Sunday and Monday. The best opportunity for storms seems to be Saturday night in the Lincoln area. (1011 Moti) Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.1011now.com/2021/08/26/thursday-forecast-hotter-continued-humid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

