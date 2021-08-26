Tunisia: President must lift arbitrary travel bans

In the first month since taking over the extraordinary powers, Tunisian President Kais Saied has made extensive use of arbitrary travel bans in Tunisia bypassing the judiciary, Amnesty International said, urging the president to respect Tunisians’ right to freedom of movement. On August 23, the president announced an extension of parliament’s suspension and the lifting of immunity for its members until further notice.

The organization has documented the cases of at least 50 people, including judges, senior government officials and civil servants, businessmen and a parliamentarian, who were banned from traveling abroad during the past month without any court authorization, written order, reason or time limit. for prohibition. The total number facing travel bans since July 25 is likely to be much higher.

The unrestricted suspension of parliament by President Kais Saied cannot be an excuse for violating the rights and freedoms in the country or undermining the judiciary. Tunisian authorities have imposed illegal and arbitrary travel bans on people in recent weeks without justification and in the absence of a court order, in an open violation of their right to freedom of movement, said Heba Morayef, Middle East Director and North Africa at Amnesty International.

Even in exceptional circumstances a person must be able to see and challenge the evidence on which a travel ban is based. If the Tunisian authorities want these measures to be seen as legitimate steps in the name of fighting corruption or ensuring state security, they must create a close and accountable means of doing so so as not to impede a large part of the the public to travel abroad.

In a speech at Tunis airport on August 16, President Kais Saied referred to recent criticism of travel bans by Tunisian civil society groups and political parties, saying he did not intend to undermine the right to freedom of movement, and which is guaranteed by the constitution and international standards. He justified the recent restrictions as part of efforts to prevent people suspected of corruption or posing a security threat from leaving the country.

However, Amnesty International’s review of 50 cases shows that those barred from traveling had no litigation or an open judicial investigation against them and that they were verbally informed by airport security officials who did not issue them an order. judicial as required by Tunisian law. This lack of a written decision or reasoning to restrict their freedom of movement also undermines their ability to appeal against the detention before a Tunisian court. Those who were banned from traveling were verbally informed by airport security officials that this was a decision of the Ministry of Interior or in one case, a decision of “senior officials in the presidential palace”.

Tunisian law no. 75-40 of 14 May 1975, which regulates the issuance of travel documents clearly states that the judicial authorities are the only entity authorized to issue a travel ban. The law also orders that reasons for travel bans be given, that people be informed immediately of the decision, and that they have the right to challenge the decision.

On August 19, 23 senior civil servants from the audit and inspection authority and 21 members of their families, who were going to Turkey for a group holiday, were banned from traveling. The group were all members of an association which condemned sweeping bans in one statements posted on her Facebook account. A member of the group, who asked to be named, told Amnesty International that border police left 30 of them, including children, waiting for five hours in a waiting room at Tunis airport without food and water. written decision and did not explain the reasons for the travel bans. Border officials forced 14 other members of the group who had already boarded the plane to disembark. None of the group at any time was informed of any legal proceedings against them whether arrest warrants or summonses for investigation.

“There was no justification for such humiliating treatment. We are all senior managers in the Tunisian public administration with no criminal records or pending court cases, and we had informed all the relevant authorities about this trip,” he said.

Zied Ajra, an architect and director of the company, was banned from traveling to Turkey on holiday on August 10th. He told Amnesty International that he was forced to wait 45 minutes after officers made phone calls before verbally informing him that he was not allowed to travel due to “instructions from senior officials”. When asked why, they said “we have no information” and did not give him a written decision.

Skander Rekik, a businessman and political activist, was stopped at the airport while traveling to Turkey on August 9th and questioned by police about his business and political activities. He was forced to wait two hours before being told he had been banned from traveling based on orders from “senior officials at the presidential palace”. Rekik requested a written document to be able to challenge the decision, but officers said they could not give him anything. He told Amnesty International that since July 25, he had expressed critical views of the president’s extraordinary measures on Facebook, including calling for the presidents’ decision to suspend parliament a “coup”.

Imen Labidi, a judge at the court of first instance in Grombalia, a town 40km south of Tunisia, was traveling to Turkey on holiday on August 6th. She was forced to wait two hours before being told she was banned from traveling due to an information announcement from the Home Office about her. She was aware of at least two other colleagues who were barred from traveling.

Anouar Benchahed, a member of parliament from The Current Democratic party, was barred from leaving for France on 15 August. He told Amnesty International that police officers took his passport and held him on hold for an hour before telling him that a travel ban had been imposed on him without further explanation.

Amnesty International calls on President Saied and the relevant authorities to end the use of arbitrary travel bans and to respect freedom of movement, as guaranteed by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, both which Tunisia has ratified. Any restriction on the law must be necessary and proportionate and subject to meaningful judicial review.

Background

On July 25, after a day of protests, President Saied announced plans to temporarily suspend parliament for 30 days, citing Article 80 of the constitution, which he interpreted as giving him the right to take emergency action in the event of a “imminent threat to the security and independence of the country.”