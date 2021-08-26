Nursing homes share best practices, challenges in staff vaccination

MARK PAZNIOKAS :: CTMIRROR.ORG

Connecticut nursing homes are vying to vaccinate all of their employees against the coronavirus ahead of the state-imposed deadline in September, but some face a bigger challenge than others: Half of the 204 Connecticut nursing homes reporting data have staff immunization rates below 75%, and a handful are below 50%.

Governor Ned Lamonts’s administration has ordered nursing home workers to receive at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and be scheduled for a second by Sept. 7, or their facilities could face fines of $ 20,000 a day.

Over the past nine months, in an effort to avert another devastating increase in COVID-19, several nursing home leaders have taken on the task of enforcing their vaccination requirements for staff. Dozens of others had called on the state to pass a broad industry decree, fearing staff shortages or worrying that employees would leave for work at other facilities.

Some tried to stimulate workers with bonuses or cash rewards. Others held staff conversations about the vaccine, with medical experts available to answer questions.

Efforts met with mixed success. Although the nationwide average for vaccinations of nursing home staff is 74%, some facilities have achieved much higher participation among workers, and others are much lower.

Since last week, federal data show the range of staff vaccination rates among individual nursing homes varies greatly, from 37% to 100%.

The push to boost immunizations comes at a critical time. Nursing home staff and residents have seen cases increase significantly in recent weeks. The state reported 118 resident cases and 97 personnel cases between August 4th and August 17th. Last month, Connecticut registered only six resident cases and 19 personnel cases between July 7 and July 20.

Here you have a look at the higher and lower levels of vaccination among health care staff in nursing homes and those strategies that administrators say have encouraged higher turnout.

The highest

Chestelm Health and Rehabilitation Center in Moodus ranks No. 1 among Connecticut facilities, with 100% of workers fully vaccinated, according to data from the CMS from August 8th.

Autumn Lake Health Care on Bucks Hill in Waterbury was No. 2, with 99.3% of employees vaccinated.

Manchester Manor in his hometown is No. 3, with a participation rate of 98.5%.

Senior Jewish Services in Bridgeport is no. 4, with 97.4% of staff participating.

Newtown Rehabilitation and Health Care Center is No. 5, with 97.1% of workers vaccinated.

And the Suffield House ranks No. 6, with a participation rate of 96.4% among staff.

Food intake

At least three of the six nursing homes with the highest vaccination rates recorded among staff had already established COVID-19 immunization mandates.

But even among those who had, administrators say they worked hard with employees to understand the concerns and break the myths about the vaccine.

Jason Yarbrough, an infection prevention nurse at Chestelm, a family-owned facility, said staff members encouraged each other to take the blow.

When they announced the vaccines, I went and talked to everyone to get their opinions. We were at about 45% [of staff] who would take it, he said. And then we did a lot of education. We had a whiteboard, we had posters, we made a brochure that shows what vaccines are, how they work, what an mRNA vaccine is. We showed it in plain and simple terms and really spent a lot of time educating, doing individually.

By the time the first clinic was held, 83% of the staff decided to take a hit. From the second clinic, 93% were attending, Yarbrough said. The nursing home also held a lottery and offered other incentives.

Chestelm eventually decided on a vaccination mandate, but most of the staff had already been vaccinated. Yarbrough estimated that the facility lost a handful of people who refused to shoot.

Manchester Manor does not have a vaccine mandate, but owner Paul Liistro also praised education for boosting immunization levels among staff.

Whenever we hear an objection, we study it, he said. One of the most common concerns raised was about fertility. Liistro said administrators will do research and share information from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health agencies that reject misconceptions.

Management also tried to provide cash incentives of $ 150 per person to be vaccinated, but only two workers received them with the offer.

We thought people would respond immediately, and they did not react, he said. Education is really what has been the secret.

Although he has not set a mandate for the current staff, Liistro is demanding that every newly hired worker be immunized.

At Suffield House, administrators made the vaccine a condition of employment in February. But they also highlighted education and emotional support as key factors in their high participation rate.

We did a lot of education. We answered questions and gave the staff a lot of information about it. This was great, said owner Carrie Riccio. They just needed a lot of support emotionally and educationally.

Autumn Lake Healthcare in Bucks Hill was catapulted from the second-lowest vaccinated nursing home just two weeks ago with 36.2% of vaccinated staff in the second-highest. Administrators did not return calls seeking comment regarding the change.

The lowest

The DPH verifies overruns in federally reported data on a biweekly basis and “facilities are contacted to inquire about the data and advise on error correction,” according to a statement provided by Chris Boyle, spokesman for the Department of Public Health.

Vaccination rates may fluctuate because some nursing homes may not be clear about what constitutes health care personnel such as the CMS definition, which includes “employees, contractors, or students / trainers and volunteers who are scheduled to work in object at least 1 day each week ësisht Regardless of clinical responsibility or contact with the patient. ”

For the week of August 8, the DPH identified data errors among the lowest performing nursing homes: Ledgecrest Health Care Center, an Apple Rehab-owned facility in Kensington, had 18.5% of workers vaccinated according to CMS data , but DPH found that its rate was higher, currently at 83%.

Similarly, the Bloomfield Health Care Center had 34.1% of workers vaccinated according to federal data, but the latest DPH figures put it at 50%.

The third lowest was the Chesterfields Health Care Center in Chester, where the employee immunization rate was 36.9%.

The Middlesex Health Care Center in Middletown was fourth, with 42.1% of workers vaccinated.

Cheshire House in Waterbury was fifth, with 42.7% of staff vaccinated.

And the New Haven Center for Advanced Nursing and Rehabilitation was the sixth lowest, with 43.5% of staff vaccinated.

Food intake

Administrators at some of the lower-ranking nursing homes said they are working diligently to increase vaccination rates among staff.

But concerns about the vaccine, including potential side effects, political influence and lack of information about long-term effects, have created challenges in some buildings.

Christina Fleming, head of marketing for the National Health Care Associations, of which the Bloomfield Health Care Center is a subsidiary, said some employees at their facilities are puzzled by fears of infertility, although the claim has been widespread . bleachedwith

One of the biggest concerns was hearing about pregnancy, fertility and lactation. This was a very big concern, she said. And then, of course, [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] full approval, which we were able to share some updated facts today, now that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the FDA.

Fleming said nursing home managers are trying to allay those fears by conducting one-on-one conversations and educating staff.

Where a big difference was seen is in the practical discussions, one by one on questions and concerns, she said. This is a positive thing that will help us.

Karen Donorfio, a spokeswoman for Apple Rehab, which owns Ledgecrest and Chesterfields, said the company has updated its reporting on vaccination rates and that both facilities have recorded much higher rates recently. Two days before the state announced its immunization mandate for nursing home employees, Apple Rehab decided one of its own for staff.

Apple Healthcare and its facilities are facing the same challenges of vaccinating employees as local communities across the country have, she said. Employees are deciding not to be vaccinated due to medical exemptions, religious exemptions, non-FDA approval, fear of long-term effects, personal beliefs, political influence, etc.

As we experience vaccine reluctance, Apple Rehab has made great strides in staff education and incentives. . We are confident that our staff vaccination rates will continue to rise.

Timothy Brown, a spokeswoman for Athena Health Care Systems, which owns the Middlesex Health Care Center, said managers are still trying to raise workers’ vaccination rates. He estimated that the vaccination rate there has increased since the latest data ratio to around 60%.

Our medical director, Dr Jessie Cohen, has been made available to speak with our immunizations and has provided education and feedback to our staff, Brown said. We are working with our staff every day to verify their vaccination status and to continue our vaccine education. The mandate of the governors had a significant impact on increasing our number and those in other centers.

We have made great efforts to educate and advocate for employee vaccinations and have also provided cash incentives and other gifts, he added.

Overall, nursing homes that have struggled with improving their vaccination rates cite misinformation as one reason why they are facing it, health officials said.

We have seen the same inequalities when it comes to flu vaccinations before COVID. I was someone who put a lot of effort into enforcing flu mandates in nursing homes because I knew there were many more remote facilities that simply did not have very good coverage of the flu vaccine, said Arthur Caplan, professor of bioethics at the University of New York Langone Health. We were seeing a recurrence of the same vaccine hesitation or vaccine hostility, and I think [its] because part of the workforce has a lot of misinformation.