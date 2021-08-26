Maine Idea: Trying to Build a Nation on Sand

About two weeks after the fall of Kabul, with the shock now fading, it is probably time for a more reflective look.

Although the immediate reaction was mainly, and perhaps inevitably, focused on throwing the blame, this was a defect produced by many hands. It is also a classic example of pride as seen by the ancient Greeks, the great pride that follows the exercise of uncontrolled power.

In this case, it was the persistent but erroneous belief that American power, especially military power, is a world-transforming force that cannot fail. However he did.

For those who witnessed the fall of Saigon nearly half a century ago, the parallels are clear. No military force, or foreign aid, can create a functioning government, let alone a democratic government, where it did not exist.

That little chance was that South Vietnam could be stable and self-governing disappeared when President John Kennedy, who made the first substantial American commitment, joined the November 1, 1963 assassination of the brothers who ran the government, replaced by military dictators. . who ran an American client state. Kennedy himself was killed just three weeks later.

When he campaigned for a landslide victory in the 1964 election, Kennedy’s successor, Lyndon Johnson, famously (or infamously) said that We would not send American boys nine or 10,000 miles from home to do what Asian boys should do. to do for themselves.

However, he continued exactly that, and the war became impossible, despite another decade of postponement of the inevitable. Among the many personal and humanitarian tragedies unfolding in Afghanistan lies the bitter knowledge that we have forgotten the lesson of Vietnam.

The rate is smaller at its peak, the Vietnam War saw 550,000 American soldiers in combat, while Afghanistan never had more than 100,000, and deaths were much lower. However, the results are essentially the same.

This fight lasted twice as long, and for most of our 20-year involvement, it was far more about how not to lose than if anything could be won.

Consider: Afghanistan is one of the poorest countries in the world, on a par with sub-Saharan Africa. It has never had an effective central government; tribal leaders, and now warlords, hold power.

No amount of help including the construction of impressive buildings and hundreds of village schools can change that reality. In the end, the attempt to create a nation in this empire cemetery with the proper name was being built on sand.

As for the guilt, it can be divided between the four administrations a truly bipartisan catastrophe.

Most belong to the first commander-in-chief, George W. Bush, who had the entire nation behind him when he sent 4,000 troops against the Taliban; they sheltered the 9/11 attackers and remained challenging. Backed by overwhelming firepower, 4,000 U.S. troops routed Taliban troops who were ready to surrender by December.

Unfortunately, Bush went on to hopefully assassinate Taliban leader Mullah Muhammad Omar, a shadowy figure who lived until 2013, when he died of tuberculosis, with a death kept secret by the Taliban for two years.

After plunging into Iraq, which had nothing to do with 9/11, Bush did no better with 9/11 architect Osama bin Laden, killed in a 2011 commando attack ordered by President Barack Obama in Pakistan.

At the time, Afghanistan was of no strategic importance, yet Obama failed to use bin Laden’s death to end the war and withdraw American troops. After losing control of Congress a year ago, he judged his political position to be very precarious.

Hardly harder to explain the abuse of Donald Trumps. He wrote the book of games in 2019 abandoning our Kurdish allies in Syria, handing over key positions to Turkey, the enemies of the Kurds.

When Trump began talks with the Taliban, the Afghan government was ousted, then abandoned in the deal requiring all US troops to leave by May 1st.

Joe Biden, after taking the lead, had a choice of Hobsons. He can continue to withdraw, or increase force levels and give up the Trumps deal.

Since he opposed the vain rise authorized by Obama in 2009, Biden understandably and rightly chose to leave. While he can be blamed for failing to assess the speed with which Afghan forces are falling against inferior numbers, there is no doubt that the result was inevitable.

Americans would better blame our leaders, but with so many of them plotting to cover up the truth about military involvement on our behalf, we all need to think a little more about what the United States can and cannot do. do.

Once again, as Shakespeare told Cassius Brutus, the blame is not on our stars, but on us.

Douglas Rooks has been an editor, commentator, reporter and author in Maine since 1984. His new book is First Franco: Albert Beliveau in Law, Politics and Love. He welcomes comments on[email protected]