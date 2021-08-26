Alum State Kennesaw joins renowned international dance company in Chicago





Simone Stevens KENESAW, Ga. (August 26, 2021) Kennesaw State University Simone Stevens alumna is very confident, and not just in her skills as a professional ballerina. However, she learned this year that she can still surprise herself. She was hired this summer to join Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, an internationally renowned contemporary dance company. The job is what she had dreamed of since the beginning of her career as a dance student at Kennesaw State. I knew I could do it, but I thought it would be later in my career. When I got the offer, I thought, Oh, I was doing this now, said Stevens, a 2017 graduate, during a recent visit back to KSU Department of DanceWith She was greeted with excited shouts and hugs by students and professors who had heard the news. Stevens said in her new role she will build on the training and inspiration she received while earning a degree in dance at Kennesaw State. She excelled in college and was awarded the Emerson Scholarship for the Advancement of International Education to study dance in Israel and to work directly with artists from the Batsheva Dance Company in Tel Aviv. “Simone excelled artistically as a student at KSU Dance, and it was a pleasure to have her in my class and choreographic work,” said Ivan Pulinkala, Kennesaw Temporary Provider and former Dean of the College of the Arts and Chair of Dance Selection. as a member of the company for Hubbard Street Dance Chicago is an affirmation of her talent and hard work, as well as a testament to the success of the Dance Department at KSU. After graduation, Stevens said she spent a year learning and working as a freelance dancer in the Atlanta area. Then she packed her things and moved 720 miles away to Chicago without work. No one in my family was surprised, by the bold move, Stevens said, laughing. I like to go to new places. The move is paid. When she arrived, she was able to enroll in a one-year scholarship training program at Lou Conte Dance Studio. After completing it, she worked as a freelance dancer for a year. She was working at a smaller dance company earlier this year when Hubbard Street Dance announced auditions for four seats on her troupe. After a two-week audition and interview, Stevens was one of four dancers hired by a group of 900 hopefuls. Stevens has some career tips for current dance directions in the Kennesaw States. Don’t be afraid to leave the area where you grew up and see where your talent can take you, she said. Whatever you want to do, do not be afraid to branch out. Gary Tanner Photos by David Caselli Similar stories A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to more than 41,000 of its students. With 11 colleges on two Atlanta subway campuses, Kennesaw State is a member of the Georgia University System and the second largest university in the state. The vibrant university campus culture, diverse population, strong global connections and entrepreneurial spirit attract students from across the region and from 126 countries across the globe. Kennesaw State is a doctoral research institution designated by Carnegie (R2), placing it in an elite group of only 6 percent of American colleges and universities with an R1 or R2 status. For more information, visit kennesaw.eduwith

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.kennesaw.edu/stories/2021/ksu-alum-joins-dance-company.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos