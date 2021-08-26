Engineering students at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, won the world champion title at the VEXU Robotics 2021 World Championship in Greenville, Texas. Tickle College of EngineeringThe Vex University Robotics Team, YNOT, was one of more than 300 teams from universities around the world competing throughout the season for a qualifying spot.

Grant Kobes, an elderly man from Spartanburg, South Carolina, is the founder and lead designer for YNOT. He started the team four years ago as a project for his junior leadership studies through the Honors Leadership program. Its purpose was to create an opportunity for engineering students to gain practical experience with the engineering design process.

Competitive robotics enhances the essential skills that all young engineers should possess, Kobes said. Ability to approach a problem using the engineering design process, to fabricate a prototype, program, test, and relentlessly revise it until the most efficient repetition is achieved.

Teams take on the challenge of the year game in April and should have their robots ready for the racing season by early fall.

Kobes and his teammates have expanded their expertise in product design since the team’s inception. Working in their on-campus lab, custom students create 90 percent of the parts for their robot. They fabricate parts using a range of 3D printers, a CNC mill and metal / polycarbonate.

To guide these years of complex connectivity worlds, Kobes created custom charts to control pneumatics, read coder and throughput values, run RGB information LED strips for driver feedback, and calculate odometer engine instructions. which are transmitted to the motor controller and produce more accurate autonomous programming.

Their tireless work led them to championships and a dramatic race lasting several days.

The YNOT team finished the first day ranked fourth in programming skills, but the real battle began during head-to-head matches on the second day. They won Vaughn College in their first major game of the day. Winning this match secured their place in the elimination rounds and confirmed their position as contenders for the Excellence Award.

The YNOT team remained undefeated during the qualifiers, moving ahead with their competitors from Clemson University, the University of Florida and Team SPARK, a student conglomerate from Texas.

A tense moment came when the YNOTs ball inserts did not work during the match against Clemson.

It was a disturbing experience, said team vice president Clare Remy, a recent alumni from Tucson, Arizona. With only a three-minute timeline available, the team began dismantling the robot on the event center floor.

For what seemed like forever, Grant landed on a pile of screws, nuts, wires and motors, skillfully implementing every solution the team suggested, Remy said.

In that short span of time, Kobes personalized two VEX stock engines and installed them on the robot, then cut and installed new wiring while programmer Brandan Roachell, a young man from Bartlett, Tennessee, adjusted the fever code. Roachell then had to perform a dry loading of the entire performance code in the remaining seconds.

YNOT placed their robot on the field for the quarterfinal match with no time to test the changes. Fortunately, the modifications were successful, and the team strengthened their path to the finals.

In the face of the 201920 VEXU world champions from Purdue University, the YNOT team was a notable striker. Because the champion was determined by the top three games, the YNOT team played with a new game strategy bringing their pair of connected robots into the first game.

We have worked in these worlds all year, Kobes said. They move in position during the autonomous programming round and unfold to block an entire half of the field.

Purdue was surprised. YNOT won the first match.

From the moment we won the first game of the finals, a wave of opportunities covered us, as well as an overwhelming sense of support from the other teams in the room, Remy said.

The rest is history. The YNOT team also achieved an unprecedented achievement by winning both the competitive part of the event and the highest rated award, the Excellence Award. This award is presented to the team that illustrates the overall excellence in building a high quality robotic program, including design innovation, build quality, autonomous programming, engineering design process, personal interview, and documentation through an engineering notebook.

I am very proud of the Excellence Award because it represents the efforts of the whole team, Kobes said. YNOT optimizes our performance using stylists from the Tickles mechanical engineering department, programmers from the computer science department, an automation expert from ISE and an archival specialist from anthropology compiling our engineering notebook. One of our best builders is actually a wildlife and fishing sector. Our success demonstrates what UT students can achieve when working collaboratively.

Kobes and other team members will take that strength with them to the workplace in the coming years.

With a world champion title under his belt, Kobes is now focusing on the legacy he leaves in college ensuring the YNOT team continues after graduation. Under the direction of John Kobza, head of the Industrial Systems and Engineering department and team mentor, Kobes has already begun mentoring and training team members in specific areas that will allow them to take additional leadership positions in the organization.

