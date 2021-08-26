Environmentalists say the art world (and everyone else) should cut it short with canvas notes + other stories





The Art Industry News is a daily summary of the most important developments emerging from the art world and the art market. Here’s what you need to know this Thursday, August 26th. THE NEED FOR READING How security risks arise from the NFT market Caution, people: Fraudsters and hackers are taking advantage of the NFT boom, targeting artists and collectors less than technicians who are unaware of the security risks inherent in cryptocurrency trading. Common scams include selling fake NFT artwork and setting up fake trading platforms to steal credit card information. While there are new security measures in development, once you are cheated there is no way to undo it. (Wall Street Journal) Oh No, The Art World has to stop with canvas bags With the return of personal art events, comes, inevitably, the return of the brand bag. But a new report on Times has found that canvas bags once heralded as a solution to the environmental disaster that is plastic waste can add to the overall environmental crisis. Cotton production is an intensive water process, not to mention its connection to forced labor. Plus, end products are difficult to dispose of in low-impact environmental ways. Forgive us, everyone. (New York Times) A new art week is coming to Tokyo The Japanese capital, which has beenlooking to attract players in the art business with new tax incentives, is planning an inaugural art week from November 47th. About 50 sites across the city, including the Mori Art Museum and Blum & Poe, will participate, with “support” from Art Basel. The fair denied that it had any intention of launching a publication in Tokyo. (He sings) LVVIZS & VIEWERS The San Diego Museum unveils a $ 55 million review The Mingei International Museum in San Diego, which highlights popular art and model, will reopen on September 3 after three years of renovation. The $ 55 million museum renovation will debut with eight new commissions that combine the Japanese mingei tradition with technological advances in handicrafts. (TAN) Hilma af Clint Show closes after 14 days An exhibition by innovative occultist and painter Hilma af Clint at the Art Gallery in New South Wales has closed just two weeks after Sydney enters another blockade. With no immediate plans for the museum reopening, the 129 works on display are heading for their next stop at the Wellington City Gallery in New Zealand. ((Sydney Morning Herald) The new entry was added to the Library of the Future Author Tsitsi Dangarembga will be the eighth author to add her work to the Library of the Future, an ambitious project by Scottish artist Katie Peterson. The Dangarembga presentation joins the manuscripts of seven other authors, including Margaret Atwood and Karl Ove Knausgrd, to be kept unread in a wood-paneled room until 2114. (Guardian) P FORR ART Kanye West Painted Donda Vest gets $ 20,000 While Kanye West fans have been eagerly awaiting his next studio album,Donda, to fall, a tactical vest that the recording artist reportedly wore to his hearing party Aug. 5 in Atlanta sold for $ 20,000 at the Justin Reed luxury cargo store. According to the store, the vest that Ye is said to have hand-painted with the album title was donated to a security guard. It is said that a large auction house was in the bidding process. (Complex) Follow Artnet News on Facebook:





