



MCLEAN, Va., August 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Champions District added another winner to its roster last week as Metropolitan Of Washington Andit Pizza was named the winner of the traditional International Pizza Challenge division at International Pizza Exhibition and Conference IN Vegas, Nevada. Since 2007, International Pizza Challenge has become the most prestigious pizza production competition in North America. This year, the pizza baking of the International Pizza Expo held three divisions, featuring 200 of the best pizza makers in the world: Traditional, Non-Traditional and Pan. Each competitor had an opportunity to bake an on-site signed pizza and present it to a renowned panel of accredited chefs. Despite many creative pizzas and rare fillings from the competition, Andy's Pizza won the traditional division with its classic cheese pizza. "I believe we won because we take care of every ingredient in our pizza," said Andy's Pizza Owner Andy Brown. "It was not fair to compete with something we do not sell or be proud of. We won with the same cheese pizza found on slices in all our pizzerias. I'm excited that the judges saw everything that goes into each slice." And the best way to enjoy Andy's Pizza? Brown says to choose dinner or food carry to get the freshest and hottest pizza possible. "If you have to choose the distribution, we are sealing each box with our heating sticker for the best home experience." Andy's Pizza is a New York-style neighborhood store that offers classic sliced ​​pizza. The dough is 72 hours cold fermented and cooked in one New York deck oven, creating a fresh pizza with a satisfying soft and chewy interior. The brand strives to keep its supplements simple with a focus on quality. Andy's Pizza started at the Tysons Galleria Mall in Mclean, Virginia, and quickly grew through hospitality partnerships in Washington DC: with an independent transfer to Shaw, Atlas Brew Works' Half Street Brewery & Tap Room adjacent to the National Park, and, most recently, with Road Market. Stop at an Andy's Pizza location to try what judges consider to be one of the best cheese pizzas in the world: Tysons (2001 International Drive, Mclean, VA 22102), Shaw (2014 9th Street NW, Washington DC 20001), Navy Yard (1201 Half Street # 120, Washington DC 20003), or NoMa (51 M Street NE, Washington DC 20002). For online reservations, hours and orders, visit eatandyspizza.com. About Andy's Pizza Andy's Pizza is a New York-style neighborhood store that offers classic sliced ​​pizza. Founded in 2019 with its first post Mclean, Virginia, Andy's Pizza has grown rapidly with three other places in it Washington DC: Shaw, Navy Yard and NoMa. The brand strives to keep its supplements simple with a focus on quality. For more information on Andy's Pizza, visit eatandyspizza.com.

