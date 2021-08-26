



Amnesty International calls on Qatar to do more to investigate worker deaths, claiming that a string of worker deaths have not been unexplained.

Qatar has rejected an Amnesty International report in which the rights group calls on the organizer of the 2022 World Cup to do more to investigate workers ‘deaths, claiming that a string of workers’ deaths had been unexplained . In the report, published Thursday, Amnesty accuses Qatari authorities of failing to investigate the deaths of migrant workers, despite evidence of links between premature deaths and precarious working conditions. Report, At the beginning of their lives (PDF), states that Qatar routinely issues death certificates to migrant workers without conducting adequate investigations, rather than attributing deaths to vaguely defined natural causes or heart failure. These certifications rule out the possibility of compensation for missing families, according to Amnesty. The rights group noted the dangers posed by workers from Qatar’s extreme climate, especially when combined with excessive and physically tiring working hours. In contrast to what Amnesty reported, a spokesman for the Qatari Government Communications Office said in a statement that the country’s injury and mortality statistics are in line with international best practices and set new standards for the region. In addressing the effects of heat stress, Qatar has made significant progress. After a study conducted by FAME Lab research experts and extensive consultations with our international partners, Qatar introduced legislation in June 2021 to further protect workers from the summer heat. The new rules extend the hours during which outdoor work is prohibited, introduce annual health checks for all workers and require work to be stopped immediately if the wet globe temperature rises above a temperature recommended by health experts, the statement added. In its report, Amnesty reviewed 18 death certificates of migrant workers issued by Qatar between 2017 and 2021. Fifteen did not provide any information about the underlying causes, instead using terms such as acute heart failure natural causes, failure of unspecified heart and acute respiratory failure due to natural causes, the rights group declared. According to Amnesty International’s analysis of Qatari death records, the deaths of migrant workers are largely unexplained. Official Qatari statistics show that over 15,021 Jatars of all ages and professions died between 2010 and 2019, but data on the causes of death are uncertain, due to the lack of investigations documented by Amnesty, the report said. The fact that a high number of deaths are categorized as cardiovascular disease in Qatari statistics may obscure a high number of deaths that in reality are unexplained. A spokesman for the Qatari government’s Communications Office said in a statement that they did not support or agree with Amnesty’s stance against Qatar. The positive impact of labor reforms in Qatar is clear to all to see. Key reforms include a new national minimum wage, the abolition of exit permits, the removal of barriers to change jobs, stricter recruitment oversight, better accommodation and improved health and safety standards. Reforms have benefited over a million people to date. The vast majority of foreign nationals living and working in Qatar leave with a positive experience. Many of them stay in Qatar beyond the duration of their first contract and encourage friends and family to join them for similar opportunities and a better quality of life. The reality is that no other country has come so far in such a short time. Following the leadership of Qatar, and as a sign of the wider impact of the programs, other countries in the region have now taken steps to introduce their labor reforms, the statement said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/26/qatar-rejects-amnesty-report-on-unexplained-labourer-deaths

