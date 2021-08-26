The global climate promises in the US depend on the battle of reconciliation

The United States’ ability to deliver on its international climate promises depends on a $ 3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill drafted by congressional Democrats.

President Biden promised world leaders in April that the US would halve carbon emissions by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. But its path to that goal has not yet been decided. The fate of the bill could be determined just weeks before negotiators in international climate talks in Scotland try to convince the world that the US will keep its word.

The US has something to prove to the world after the Trump administrations withdrew completely from international climate deals, said Jamal Raad, executive director of Evergreen Action. Ambitious U.S. goals will encourage other countries to raise their decarbonisation targets, he said.

“If we want to show people that America is back and ready to regain international leadership on climate, we need to pass the reconciliation bill,” he said. We need evidence because history is replete with failed U.S. climate commitments on the international stage.

And yet the reconciliation bill faces an uncertain path through Congress. No Republican supports him. Democrats are deeply divided and can afford to lose just a few votes. Leading moderators have already said the reconciliation bill is too expensive and progressives are muttering that it is not going that far.

Democrats hope to have the budget reconciliation bill voted on in October. This deadline puts it precisely against the talks of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Scotland, which begin in early November.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) admitted yesterday that his party is relying on the reconciliation bill to deliver most of Bidens’ climate ambitions. He wrote that infrastructure and reconciliation bills together would reduce U.S. emissions by approximately 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. The other 5% required to meet Bidens’ commitment to a 50% reduction in emissions greenhouse by 2030, he said, would come from states and new regulations or mandates from the administration.

Schumer noted that funding from the Clean Energy Payment Program and Senate Committees on Clean Energy Finance and the vehicle tax package would account for two-thirds of the Biden administration plan to reach 2030. In addition , he noted, the plan will rely on critical policies that may come directly from the administration, such as the payment of methane pollutants, the preservation of agriculture and the financing of clean energy technology, among others.

“I do not believe we have the luxury of failure if we want to secure a better future for ourselves and our children,” he wrote.

The climate ambitions of the reconciliation bill already represent a policy cut outlined in the Bidens Build Back Better agenda, and further cutting them during the negotiations will only weaken the US position in the COP, Evergreen Raad said. Supporters are counting on the inclusion of a clean energy tax credit, funding to enhance clean buildings, and a climate conservation body, among many other priorities.

We need to show that we can act domestically in order to be taken seriously internationally, he said.

The administration is clearly planning the reconciliation bill as a way to move climate policy that will make the biggest difference, including the clean energy payment program, said Robbie Orvis, senior director of energy policy-making at Energy Innovation.

This program, which would provide funding for enterprises to create more clean energy sources, would make the US an important path to its 50% goal by 2030. Without climate provisions, the administration’s path will have to rely on state-level mandates and actions, which would bring a number of difficulties, he said.

Large parts are things that need to be done to help move the United States toward that goal, and without legislation that includes them, it will have to be done through a mix of state standards and policies, which will be more challenging and will probably take longer, he said.

While the turnaround for such a large package of priorities seems narrow, work has continued quietly for months to reach this point, said Lindsey Walter, deputy director for the Third Street Climate and Energy Program.

Walter, who has helped shape some of the policies, said congressional negotiators are actively working to position the United States to enter the COP26 negotiations from a strong position by designing policies that can receive support from moderates and progressives alike.

It’s an ambitious timeline, and we have been working and looking for many of these policies for a long time, she said. She is reuniting quite quickly, but there have been months of preparatory work that have entered the moment.