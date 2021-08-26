International
BlocPal International and mBnk Launch India’s First Financial Services Market in India
VANCOUVER, British Columbia- (TELE BUSINESS) -BlocPal International Inc., a digital transaction platform that makes financial services more affordable and accessible, has officially launched a unique physical and digital financial services (phygital) market with its Indian subsidiary mBnk.
BlocPal believes the launch of this new phygital financial services market is a tremendous opportunity to provide digital financial services with physical retailers on the ground. This new market will increase mBnks network of brick and mortar sellers to help boost financial inclusion in Indian communities. With a strong start of over 50,000 retailers, this solution offers a range of financial solutions, including the ability to deposit and withdraw funds, make in-house money transfers, purchase prepaid credit cards, micro-loans , savings and mobile and portfolio recharge plans. This market will enable a single solution for consumers to have access, through each retailer, to a range of solutions, with the ability to expand our product offering in the future.
Launching this new phygital market with mBnk is a big step in demonstrating what BlocPal is capable of, says Vaibhav Sinha, CTO of BlocPal. We believe that mBnk and its operations in India demonstrate the power of our technology capability and business model to be scalable, flexible and adapt to emerging markets.
BlocPal and mBnk are bringing together the world of powerful financial technology with the expertise of India’s local market by Shashank Joshi, Founder and CEO of mBnk. BlocPal believes that bringing this new application to the market of digital financial solutions in physical brick and mortar stores will provide financial financial solutions accessible through a wide network of retailers. There are about 1.4 billion people in India, 900 million of whom live in rural or semi-urban areas, with 840 million either unbanked or underbank. Access to banking services in India continues to be a challenge, with the supply of only 22 ATMs per 100,000 adults1with
There is quite a large gap between need versus fulfillment of financial services in India. As the current pandemic disrupts social and economic life, mBnk aims to give businesses and consumers a fresh start, says Shashank Joshi, Founder and CEO of mBnk. This innovative market offers Indian retailers and consumers a wide variety of affordable financial services, conveniently accessible at their local neighborhood store. We remain committed to learning and serving every single vendor and consumer in India and enabling them to be part of India’s growing economy.
We believe India is one of the biggest market opportunities for financial services globally, said Nick Mellios, CEO of BlocPal. BlocPal is empowering consumers and traders to further participate in the digital economy and empower the underbank population in India.
This market launch is one of many recent developments that BlocPal has made to help boost the global digital economy. The mBnks market application of this type is based on BlocPals’ unique business model and ultimately creates a benchmark for global financial inclusion.
For more information, visit www.blocpal.com
About BlocPal
BlocPals’s vision is to provide the world with a simple, fast and secure digital transaction platform that allows anyone to make transactions in their chosen currency or asset. An emerging leader in the digital economy, BlocPal empowers consumers, traders and corporate clients to take an active part in an emerging digital economy, which includes both fiat and cryptocurrency rules. With its suite of applications, the BlocPals ecosystem supports a range of solutions through integrated APIs, point-of-sale, e-commerce, white-label business solutions, loyalty rewards, financial network integrations, and powerful consumer digital wallets .
About Financial Market mBnk Phygital
mBnk is a digital platform that enables a complete package of banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) solutions for people who do not serve in India. mBnk offers retailers and consumers a single solution for BFSI services; including ATMs, internal fund transfers, credit / debit cards, mobile and portfolio recharges, micro-loans, insurance plans and investment savings.
There is a large rural population in India who has never seen the financial services made available to them. It is imperative to bring the under-served population within the realm of the formal financial system to India, helping the economic development of the people and their communities.
1ATMs per 100,000 adults by country, worldwide. TheGlobalEconomy.com. (nd) https://www.theglobaleconomy.com/rankings/ATM_machines/with
