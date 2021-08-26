Populist Hero or Demagogue: Who is the President of Tunisia?





TUNIS Year after year, the man now accused of rejecting the Tunisian Constitution sat in a suit and tie in front of a university lecture hall, his notes on constitutional law arranged before him, his Day 1 warning for students providing pin -silence: Delayed students will not be admitted. Talk to your neighbor during class and you will be counseled. Do it again and you will be asked to leave. I was amazed at first, recalled Fadoua El Ouni, who took the Kais Saieds constitutional law course her first year at the University of Cartagena. Yes, will all university courses be like that? They were not. Mr. Saied was half-legendary on campus to enchant the classrooms with his deep, resounding voice, his speech so grim and archaic that when Mrs. El Ouni first heard him speak in the everyday Tunisian dialect, it was, she said, out of the body. experience. Since Mr. Saied suspended Parliament and fired his prime minister last month amid mass protests over rampant poverty, corruption and the coronavirus, Tunisians are puzzled by the contradictions: As a political novice, whose stern style and formal style earned him the nickname RoboCop, he became so beloved among young people that Facebook fan pages were set up crediting him with proverbs he never had not pronounced.

As a law professor who preached strict adherence to the Constitution and practiced such personal harshness that he lost almost no working days, he extended the law to justify taking power. Above all, they have debated whether seizing power makes him a populist hero or a dangerous demagogue, whether he will save the last democracy that will emerge from the Arab Spring or destroy it.

Those who know him see evidence of both: an uncompromising ideologue who does not want to listen to others, but who lives modestly, shows compassion for the poor and insists that his aim is simply to remove power from corrupt elites . His supporters see in him the last, best hope of achieving the goals of the revolution that were never realized, said Monica Marks, a professor of Middle East politics at New York University Abu Dhabi. But we know that pure people who really want to achieve good intentions can sometimes turn into people who cut their heads off.

By all accounts, Mr. Saied, a senior law professor, is not the type to order a pet tiger or serve guests frozen yogurt flew from St. Tropez, as well as the family of Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, Tunisia ish -dictatorsWith his Personal Habits they go more towards cafes with plastic chairs and the middle class neighborhood where he lived with his wife and three children, even after elections for the presidency in 2019 It is not personal ambition that drives him, he said, but a sense of responsibility and religious duty to return power to the young and poor who ignited the 2011 Tunisian revolution. Obeying their will, he said, he aims to guarantee education, health care and a dignified life and cleanse Tunisia of corruption. I am running against my will, mr. Saied told an interviewer during his presidential campaign. God says, War is obligatory for you, even though it is abhorrent to you. Responsibility is a hateful thing. Like a soldier standing in front. He does not want to kill, but is destined to fight. The Saieds office did not respond to a request for an interview. A devout Muslim, Mr. Saied has described his presidency as ibtilaa, an Arabic word meaning a God-given test that cannot be rejected. He says he does it because he has to do it, because people want him to do it, said Mohamed-Dhia Hammami, a Tunisian political scholar based at Syracuse University. The idea in Islam is that everyone goes through some kind of ibtilaa. In his case, being president.

All of this may sound like a great cover for demagoguery. But even his critics say his convictions are sincere, rooted in faith and real concern for the poor.

Mr. Saied, who was born into a mixed-class family in Tunisia, his mother had aristocratic ties, his ancestral lineage was modest entered the national scene in 2011 after the first revolutionary protests had subsided and Mr. Ben Ali had left country Me When protesters from marginalized regions rose up mass landings in Tunisia to demand more comprehensive changes, Mr. Saied was one of the few figures who appeared in solidarity. Videos of his visits quickly spread across Facebook. While a new Constitution was being drafted, Mr. Saied, although serving on an advisory committee, was not given one of the pens. The exception is clearly appreciated. Tunisian television often made his comment, which was consistent: The new constitution overwhelmingly favored Parliament. Voters would be stuck choosing between electoral lists promoted by political parties that cared only about power. Tunisians would feel more invested in their democracy if they elected representatives they knew personally. His recipe was a top-down political system in which power would be augmented by hundreds of directly elected local councils and a strong president. If the idea seemed detached from reality, it was motionless. An activist who met the professor during the democratic transition recalled that while he was modest and generous, arguing with him was useless. (Most people interviewed requested anonymity to speak for the president, given the politically charged climate.) For many Tunisians, however, it was a must-see TV. It was as if he was dictating the absolute truth about what the Constitution should be, said Amna Guellali, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa. Like a voice of prophets. Something that goes beyond man.

Lovers of his strict authority, a quality that only became more attractive as corruption scandals prevailed in the news and the economy deteriorated, Tunisians quickly set up Facebook pages urging him to run for president. By 2019, he refused.

E the story of his escape is already famous in Tunisia: Slogans people love, echoing the calls of the 2011 revolution; campaign volunteers who showed up without his question; campaign funding was limited, he insisted, to what he had in his portfolio; the atmosphere of non-corruption, despite the scattered reports of foreign financing; double runoff victory. Sovereignty belongs to the people, he told an interviewer at the time. It all has to start with them. He later said he changed his mind about the presidency after a poor man approached him in tears, begging him to run for a moment as opposed to a religious vision. It would not be the last such interaction. Videos often circulate online of Mr. Saied embracing poor protesters in the presidential palace or stopping to greet ordinary Tunisians on the street. This is what people do not find in other politicians, said Imen Neffati, a Tunisian researcher at Oxford University. He stands out because most of them do not really care.

Critics dismissed him as a law professor who, they hastened to point out, never finished his doctorate. Others condemned his social views: He supports the death penalty, opposes equal inheritance for men and women, and has criticized open homosexuality. Those seeking to spread homosexuality, he said, are part of a foreign conspiracy. One characteristic that everyone agrees on is its durability. European Ambassador and Informal Advisor said he insists he will never negotiate with corrupt politicians or parties which, to him, exclude the party that dominates Parliament, Ennahda, as well as most of the business and political elite in Tunisia. Diplomats say every meeting at the presidential palace is a lecture, not a dialogue. Councilors say he listens a little, among them his wife. Since July 25, Mr Saied’s security forces have placed dozens of judges, politicians and businessmen under travel bans and others under house arrest without due process, raising concern, even among supporters, that he is heading in the right direction. autocracy. On Tuesday, his office announced that the 30-day period he had initially set for his emergency measures would be extended for how long, it was not said.

He is widely expected to try to change Tunisia’s electoral system and amend its Constitution to expand presidential powers. Although he had promised to appoint a new prime minister by Tuesday, Tarek Kahlaoui, a Tunisian political analyst, said he had been told by presidential advisers that Mr. Saied imagined the position as more of a manager than a real head of government.

In justifying the seizure of power, Mr. Saied cited Article 80 of the Constitution, which gives the president broad emergency powers in the event of imminent danger to the country. But constitutional experts said his move violated the provision, in part because it requires Parliament to remain in session. For all its legal accuracy, some people who know him said, Mr. Saied often operates on emotions and instincts. He thinks he was chosen by the people, said Mr. Kahlaoui. People took to the streets and it was time for him to act. So he did. Nada Rashwan contributed to the report from Cairo.

