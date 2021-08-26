Afghan journalists begin insecure chapter under Taliban rule | Taliban News

A day after the Taliban took control of Kabul, Farshad Usyan had the opportunity to evacuate from his native Afghanistan with colleagues from a news agency where he works as a photojournalist.

Usyan had little time to review it. All he could think of was to get to a safe place, so that later he could help his family members find security as well.

He headed for the airport, hearing the sounds of gunfire as they moved through the crowds outside the embassies and at the gates of the only functioning airport in the country.

After a day of waiting inside the airport, and then a long and disorienting journey through Abu Dhabi, he arrived in the French capital, Paris. It is the first time he has ever lived outside his country.

For a journalist who has spent his entire career covering Afghanistan, the decision to leave was painful, he says.

I wanted to stay behind and try to work harder, but it seemed impossible to me, he told Usyan Al Jazeera by phone from Paris, where he is staying until he realizes his next move.

The withdrawal of US and NATO troops and the subsequent takeover of the Taliban from Afghanistan have sparked scenes of chaos and confusion over the past 10 days as many Afghans desperately seek a way out of the country.

Among those trying to evacuate are Afghan journalists who fear for their safety with the Taliban in control. During the previous Taliban regime (1996-2001), the press was highly controlled and independent journalism was almost impossible, say journalists and rights groups.

My friends who wanted to stay in Afghanistan and wanted to continue their work, today ask me how they can get out, Usyan said. They no longer feel safe.

On Thursday, Ziar Khan Yaad, a journalist from Tolo News, wrote on Twitter that he had been beaten by the Taliban in Kabul while reporting, and that his cameras, technical equipment and mobile phone were taken by Taliban fighters.

I still do not know why they behaved like this and suddenly attacked me.

The issue has been shared with Taliban leaders. However, the perpetrators have not yet been arrested, which is a serious threat to freedom of expression, he said. tweetedwith

Everyone wants to leave

The Taliban have a history of targeting journalists and restricting media coverage. Despite recent assurances from the group that it will respect press freedom, many in the media are not convinced.

The Taliban do not inspire much confidence in journalists at this point, said Steven Butler, coordinator of the Asia-based media rights oversight program, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

CPJ has received more than 5,000 urgent messages from Afghans seeking help. The organization is working to facilitate evacuations for those at high risk, especially women and journalists from minority communities.

This influx of media workers includes a fear among journalists that their work will not be possible under Taliban rule.

The media industry in Afghanistan has flourished despite 20 years of Taliban armed insurgency against US military occupation, powered by a new generation of Afghans who worked alongside foreign colleagues to facilitate international news coverage.

Afghanistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries to be a journalist, with many media workers targeted for their work. At least 85 local journalists have been killed in the last 20 years, according to for Reporters Without Borders.

When the Taliban were in control in the 1990s, independent media did not exist. The use of television and the Internet for those who could afford it was limited to controlling the flow of information based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law. The news available to the masses was mainly from Taliban-controlled channels.

This time, Taliban officials in Kabul have welcomed the initial attack on media coverage. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid held a press conference during the groups the first week in control to issue conciliatory messages forgiving rivals and assuring Afghans that their fundamental rights would be protected.

But field journalists are still trying to figure out what is possible, said Ahmed Mengli, whose production company Chinar Media has provided coverage of Afghanistan over the past decade to many international media outlets, including Al Jazeera.

Adapting to the new conditions in Kabul has been a process, Mengli said.

After the Taliban claimed Kabul, he and his team began filming with cell phone cameras instead of large, prominent television equipment. At the same time, they were trying to establish links within the Taliban to explain the work of the company.

We had to communicate and we had to get to know them. Because every single street fighter will ask you: Who are you and what are you doing?

Since then, Mengli has met with Taliban officials who have assured him that he can continue his coverage as long as he reports truthfully. The uncertainty of Taliban control, however, has many of its 25-member staff looking for a way out.

Most of the people Mengli has trained as journalists are young people who have lived through the war years and would take every opportunity they could for a fresh start.

It’s a challenge, he said. Right now, everyone wants to leave.

However, leaving Afghanistan is not easy at the moment.

This is the time

Arriving at Kabul airport remains an extremely dangerous task, which requires people to pass through special checkpoints run by the Taliban and foreign forces. Several international publications were able to evacuate local staff week using their government and field networks.

Other journalists seeking to leave have had to rely on informal networks of journalists, diplomats, activists and civil society groups trying to help.

The disorganization of evacuation efforts has also led to a large gathering of people among foreign correspondents who have worked alongside Afghan colleagues. Facebook and WhatsApp groups normally reserved for logistics to help reporters within conflict zones have turned into bulletin boards with information on evacuating people.

“Something like something personal to me,” said Ruslan Trad, a journalist in Bulgaria who began gathering information from people in Afghanistan about evacuation lists through a colleague in Europe.

Some people involved in evacuation efforts worry that sharing specifics could jeopardize the safety of family members and fellow journalists remaining in Afghanistan.

However, Trad, who has seen the aftermath of the war while covering security in Syria and other conflict zones, thinks the message of friendship behind this teamwork is important. My opinion is that we need visibility to show that there are such efforts by people who care.

Few countries have been on the international media radar longer than Afghanistan, after decades of foreign intervention there. The efforts journalists from around the world have made to help colleagues in Afghanistan is something Butler CPJ has not seen in other contexts.

many [international] journalists have been rolling in and out of Afghanistan over the past 20 years and they have had contacts with local Afghan media, he said. They created a thriving media environment and people react to it. These are our brothers and sisters.

However, it is the Afghans who have to weigh the risks of continuing to practice journalism in that country. As more international publications evacuate their staff from Afghanistan, local journalists staying on the ground are more vital than ever.

For some, this adds a sense of responsibility.

We must continue to fight and we must continue to try to do our jobs, Mengli said. This is the Afghanistan we are talking about. When we started this business, we knew we would report war, we would work in hostile environments. This is what we do.

Mengli has told his staff he will do everything he can to help them leave if they choose, but he says he will stand by those who remain.

If you want to stay, I have a business that works, I will pay you. We would do the job, Mengli said. This is [the] Time for work.

For Usyan, achieving peace with the decision to leave the country has been just as difficult.

If I was alone, I would have stayed in Afghanistan again, but I thought that maybe if I come this way I can help other family members get out, he said.

He has also worked with his networks to help people find safe routes as the window for international evacuations closes and an uncertain chapter begins for journalists in his country.

For Afghans, none of them would be safe, he said.